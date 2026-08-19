Lutsharel Geertruida has hit back at rumours over a transfer to PSV, responding beneath an Instagram post from Quinten Timber.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Geertruida is keen on the move to PSV. The Eindhoven club are close to an agreement with RB Leipzig over a loan deal with an option to buy for fifteen million euros.

Supporters of the Rotterdam club have been heavily targeting Geertruida on social media, with the Netherlands defender having played more than 200 matches for Feyenoord.

Beneath a post from Quinten Timber, Geertruida came under fire after replying. Timber then stepped in to defend his friend and was criticised too. "Rats among themselves, eh?"

Geertruida eventually joined the replies under Timber's post himself. He answered that comment with: "Internet gangster, you talk too much, the real truth will come out soon."

His own latest post has also drawn a huge response over the move. Feyenoord fans have repeatedly been posting the snake emoji.