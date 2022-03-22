Gear up Cityzens in India to realise your long-cherished dream!

Manchester City are in hot form both in England and in Europe. They are in pole position in the English Premier League table with 70 points from 29 matches, whereas in the UEFA Champions League they have already cemented their berth in the quarterfinals after outplaying Sporting Lisbon in the previous round.

As Pep Guardiola’s men are fighting for silverware on multiple fronts, the fans continue to roar and support the club from various corners across the world. However, two fans from India are going to be able to support the club from much closer proximity.

After a resounding success in the first season, GOAL in association with the club and TECNO returns for the second season that would see two aspiring football journalists from India cover Man City fixtures.

The two of them will be hired as GOAL’s trainee Man City correspondent and will be required to create content about the club. They will get the chance to conduct interviews, shoot videos and write reports about Manchester City games and will also be mentored by GOAL’s editorial team.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick up your mobile phone and create a single 60-second video about the Man City vs Liverpool match happening on April 9, 2022. Capture your preview, review or in-game piece to camera that demonstrates your personality and let us know why we should select you. Go to this link to submit your entry: https://www.mancity.com/tecno-goal

Get selected and win Man City Merchandise along with TECNO gift hamper!

The winners will be rewarded with Manchester City merchandise and a TECNO POVA 5G mobile phone to create content with. The Man City logo glows on the back of the special edition of the smartphone. It is powered by a 5G Dimensity 900 processor, ultra-fast LPDDR5 8GB + 3GB Virtual RAM and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate, for seamless mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences.

TECNO has been associated with Manchester City as their Official Global Tablet and Handset Partner since 2016. They are already a leading player in Africa and are substantially increasing their footprint in 40 emerging markets which includes India, where City’s fan base continues to grow.

Apply now and get to fulfil your dream!