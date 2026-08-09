Tottenham are closing in on a huge £60 million deal for one of Manchester City's stars, part of Roberto De Zerbi's drive to complete his squad.

Spurs have spent generously this summer. Landing the City forward would push their total outlay close to £300 million, a record figure for the club.

Sources told the website "Football Insider" that Tottenham are making progress in their talks with Manchester City over Brazilian winger Savinho, with the deal set to be completed before the window closes.

Savinho has been on Tottenham's radar for more than 12 months, ever since Pep Guardiola blocked their move for him last summer. City told the Brazilian he would be part of the manager's plans, yet he managed just seven Premier League starts.

The arrival of De Zerbi this summer revived Spurs' interest, with the Italian keen to bolster his options out wide.

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According to the same source, "Tottenham have agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old player".

The website's transfer podcast reported that all parties are confident of getting it done before the summer window shuts. Savinho is said to be keen on the move, and a £60 million offer is believed to be enough to seal it.

Since arriving from Troyes in 2024, Savinho has struggled to make a real impact at Manchester City, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists in 84 games.

He has told Manchester City he wants to leave, with his future looking bleak under Enzo Maresca. His talent hasn't quite translated in the Premier League, but De Zerbi sees him as the perfect fit for Tottenham's attack.

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