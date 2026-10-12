£100 million: Chelsea prepare for an exceptional deal

Chelsea are preparing to move decisively during the winter transfer window to sign a pivotal addition to bolster their midfield.

According to the TEAMtalk website, confidence is growing among Chelsea officials that they can wrap up a deal for Bournemouth star Alex Scott in January. The belief at Stamford Bridge is that the 23-year-old would struggle to turn down a move to London, with the club ready to meet Bournemouth's hefty financial demands.

Scott caught the eye recently in his first two England internationals, only to pick up a thigh injury on his most recent appearance. It is expected to keep him out for up to five weeks.

Bournemouth refused to let the midfielder go last summer. Their position has become more complicated since, according to the report, with two years remaining on a contract due to expire in the summer of 2028 and the player yet to agree an extension.

Next matches EVE Premier League 07:30 CHE

At Chelsea, the thinking is that Scott fits the project neatly. There is already a group of young talents at the club, plus the chance to work under manager Xabi Alonso and line up alongside names such as Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Those factors, the London club feel, could hand them an edge in the race. Bournemouth still hope to persuade Scott to sign a new deal, one that could include a release clause similar to the one they inserted in Antoine Semenyo's contract before his 62.5 million pound move to Manchester City.

Per TEAMtalk, Bournemouth will not give up Scott easily and are targeting a figure close to 100 million pounds, equivalent to around 118 million euros. That would be a record in the club's sales history.

Their valuation leans on the ages of players with great potential and their Premier League experience, citing the fees involved in the deals for Elliot Anderson, Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

Plenty still has to fall into place. The deal hinges on Chelsea's ability to meet the financial demands, how willing Bournemouth are to part with their player in mid-season, and Scott's own stance on moving in January rather than waiting until next summer.