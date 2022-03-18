Gazza: Release date & how to watch BBC Paul Gascoigne documentary

Paul Gascoigne is one of the greatest players that English football has ever produced, with a mercurial talent that graced the books of Newcastle United, Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers making enough memories across a glittering career to last a lifetime.

A larger-than-life character on and off the pitch, ‘Gazza’ made headlines wherever he went and was a proud Englishman that earned 57 caps for his country – with those outings including infamous tears at the 1990 World Cup and a stunning individual goal versus Scotland at Euro 96.

An enigmatic midfielder, he hung up his boots back in 2004, but remains a popular topic of conversation around the world. With that in mind, he is about to star in another television documentary, with GOAL bringing you all everything you need to know about that right here.

When will the ‘Gazza’ documentary be released?

The BBC have not yet announced an official release date for the ‘Gazza’ documentary, but have confirmed that it is in the works and will air at some point in 2022.

A statement released by the corporation previewing the programme says: "Gazza is 20 years of modern British history, told via archive footage accompanied by contemporary narration, which also offers a startling new perspective on the profoundly amoral and illegal lengths some in the tabloid press went to in order to gain access to his private life, and manipulate it for their own gain.

"Marrying seminal footballing action and cultural moments from the time, with never-before-seen archive and personal home videos, this powerful series provides a unique and personal insight into Paul’s life."

It added: "Gazza is a snapshot of a crucial moment in our cultural history when the levels of fame and money in football started their exponential rise, fuelling the growing modern obsession with our sporting stars. It is also a very personal story about the intense pressures that come with this fame. Pressures which many young sports stars feel today.

"The series includes contributions from Paul’s friends, family, his former agents and advisors, former teammates and coaches; and some of the tabloid journalists who wrote about him."

How to watch the BBC documentary ‘Gazza’

‘Gazza’ is being made by Western Edge Pictures, Haviland Digital and Mark Stewart Productions and will air in the United Kingdom on BBC Two, while also being available to stream on iPlayer.

Gascoigne has said of the series, which he is heavily involved in: "This is the real story of my time in football - the good and the bad of who I am - and what really happened around me.

"So much of this has never been seen before. It feels good to be telling my side of the story and to be working with the Western Edge Pictures team and the BBC, who have delivered this in the best way possible to my fans."

Simon Young, Commissioning Editor, has said: "As we head into a World Cup year, there couldn't be a timelier moment to look at this piece of our recent history.

"Paul's story is a cautionary tale about the pressure of life in the public eye, and we are privileged that he, his family and friends, and those who wrote stories about him at the time, have chosen to work with us on such a startlingly honest portrayal."

Vaughan Sivell, Executive Producer, added: "It's been fantastic to work with the BBC in bringing this hugely impactful story of British media and sporting culture to the screen. Paul's highs and lows have made him a footballing icon of our time."

Gascoigne was previously the subject of a self-titled film produced by Salon Pictures in 2015.

Viewers were given a first-hand account of Gazza’s highs and lows, including his tears in Turin and injury in the 1991 FA Cup final, while contributions were made from the likes of Gary Lineker, Wayne Rooney and Jose Mourinho.

