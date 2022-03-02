Gazprom and football: Which clubs and leagues have partnerships with Russian gas company?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to political, financial and sporting ties being severed between institutions that have worked together for many years, with multinational energy corporation Gazprom among those to have been ostracised.

A tough stance is being taken against Vladimir Putin and his military action in Eastern Europe, with companies that operate from within the country he presides over being blacklisted by other nations around the world.

Russia has been stripped of Champions League final hosting duties for 2022 – with that event moving from St Petersburg to Paris – while their national teams have been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competition and Spartak Moscow have been kicked out of the Europa League.

FIFA and UEFA have suspended Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions. pic.twitter.com/FLwMlWne4H — GOAL (@goal) February 28, 2022

Which clubs have partnerships with Gazprom?

Team Country Zenit Russia Red Star Belgrade Serbia Schalke Germany

The most successful side to be partnered with Gazprom are reigning Russian champions Zenit.

Their Gazprom Arena home had been due to stage this season’s Champions League final, before that fixture was awarded to Stade de France.

Zenit have claimed three successive top-flight titles and seven in the space of 15 years dating back to 2007.

Gazprom are also associated with Serbian side Crvena Zvezda – who are better known as Red Star Belgrade.

They are also defending domestic champions, with a top-flight crown secured in each of the last four campaigns.

The third club side that Gazprom have been connected to is German outfit Schalke, although those ties have now been broken.

FC Schalke 04's managing board and supervisory board have agreed to end the club's partnership with GAZPROM prematurely.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/nr5vjzSybm — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) February 28, 2022

A team that suffered relegation out of the Bundesliga last season initially took the decision to remove sponsorship logos from their shirts, before then severing ties with Gazprom completely.

Which leagues have partnerships with Gazprom?

Competition UEFA Champions League UEFA Super Cup UEFA Nations League UEFA European Championship UEFA Youth League UEFA Futsal Champions League Youth Football League

Gazprom has been a title sponsor of the Youth Football League (YFL), along with the UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

It is, however, its involvement in elite European competition that has brought the company to the attention of a global audience.

It has been UEFA Champions League partners since 2012, with an agreement there reported to be worth £33.5 million ($45m) per season.

That deal has been ripped up, though, with European football’s governing body announcing: “UEFA has decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions.

“The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA Euro 2024.”

Gazprom had also been connected to international events such as the UEFA Nations League and the UEFA Super Cup – a match played out between the Champions League and Europa League winners – but those ties are now severed.

Gazprom was a tournament partner for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and Euro 2020, but has seen an agreement for Euro 2024 ripped up.