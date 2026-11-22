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Manchester United legend Gary Neville lashed out after his side’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool. The former defender told Sky Sports he could not understand De Ligt's selection for his first Premier League start in 357 days and said he had never seen a worse United side.

Neville blamed the players' attitude. “I never see players on their toes, alert... It’s as though they’re not focused on anything at all. So many players stand there like this,” says Neville, pulling a blank expression.

“That’s how they stand! What’s going on?” the club legend says, before slapping himself twice in the face. “Wake up, wake up! You’re playing for Manchester United!”

Roy Keane laughs at Neville's impression of a focused player. “But where is it?” Neville continues in a serious tone. “I never see players crawling. I never see that,” he says, referring to a more active attitude.

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United have conceded 34 goals in all competitions, more than any other side in Europe's top five leagues. Neville also takes aim at the defence and the club's recruitment policy.

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“This comes down to negligence,” Neville believes. “The negligence lies in not bringing in defenders during the transfer windows, because we’ve been seeing this for two or three years.”

De Ligt was among the defenders who struggled. The Netherlands international made an error of judgement that led to Leny Yoro's red card. United fell behind to Dominik Szoboszlai's ensuing free-kick and never looked like winning.

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“The moment De Ligt makes that run, Yoro has to get to him within ten metres, and Dalot has to get to him too. This is really poor from Yoro and Dalot.”

“De Ligt makes a mess of it. He couldn’t believe it, but he has played at centre-back before. He couldn’t believe Yoro wasn’t there. Then Yoro makes contact, and that’s clumsy. Honestly, it can’t get any worse than this. The four defenders are only thinking about their own jobs. They’re scared.”

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“When we heard the line-ups, we were immediately very surprised,” Neville continues. “After that, I didn’t think United would win, and I already suspected they would concede a lot of goals and make mistakes.”

“Perhaps the options on the bench aren’t great either, but it’s truly desperate and exhausting to watch them. Mauricio Pochettino’s options aren’t great, but I didn’t understand the decision to pick De Ligt.”

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“I was out of action for a year myself once, and it’s really difficult to get going again in a match like that. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but as a centre-back you first have to get your bearings again.”

“You saw him in Como , running all over the place. It’s almost as if he doesn’t know what’s happening. I experienced that myself when I came back at 32; but of course he has experience too.”

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“I was very surprised he played, but the others haven’t exactly done well either,” says Neville, who claims he has never seen a worse Manchester United side. “This is the worst period Manchester United have been through in 54 years.”

“That’s a fact. The worst defensive team in Europe, second from bottom in the league... They’ve never started this badly,” says Neville. Newly appointed manager Pochettino acknowledged that his side are embroiled in a relegation battle. The Red Devils are 19th.