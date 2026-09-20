Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the 15-minute spell he spent watching his former club against Fulham was the worst he has ever seen in 46 years of watching the club.

The Red Devils continued their poor start to the current season with a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. Lisandro Martinez scored a comical own goal before Matheus Cunha rescued a point with a deflected strike late in the match.

For most of the afternoon United barely laid a glove on their hosts, and Neville was stunned by both the standard and what he saw as a lack of effort.

So bad was it, in fact, that the 51-year-old could not recall any United side sinking to such depths.

Neville said on Sky Sports: "I've been watching Manchester United since I was five years old, and these are the worst 15 minutes I've seen in my life. An absolutely shameful performance. I've never seen such slackness. What is going through Carrick's mind?".

He added, as reported by Metro: "I'm finding it very hard to walk about. You should never stroll around on a football pitch. It's strange".

His verdict grew sharper still: "It's a few minutes of the blue bibs playing against the white bibs, then the situation flips, it's a strange football match".

He signed off with a blunt warning: "Neither side will make any progress with this slackness. Just look at them: they're walking!".

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums.