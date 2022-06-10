Bale or Neymar, who has been prolific in their career? Let's find out...

It is no secret that Real Madrid were in hot pursuit of Neymar Jr. in the summer of 2013. However, the Brazilian forward chose to sign for Barcelona and was unveiled at the Camp Nou on June 3, 2013, in front of a record turnout of 56,500 fans.

After missing out on Neymar, Madrid turned their eyes to Gareth Bale who was showing a lot of potential with Tottenham Hotspur. After several rounds of negotiations with Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham, the Wales forward was signed on the deadline day for a world record fee of €100 million.

After Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, there was another rivalry to be savoured as they were regarded to be the sport's next big things.

Have they lived up to the billing? Who exactly has better statistics between Neymar and Bale at present since their big-money move to the Spanish giants? Let us find out.

Neymar Jr vs Gareth Bale: Club goals (since 2013/14 season)

Neymar Jr Seasons Gareth Bale 15 2013/14 22 39 2014/15 17 31 2015/16 19 20 2016/17 9 28 2017/18 21 23 2018/19 14 19 2019/20 3 17 2020/21 16 13 2021/22 1 205 Total 122

Neymar is miles ahead of Bale as far as goals scored are concerned. Barring the 2013/14 season, the Brazilian has scored more goals in every campaign than Bale. The 2014/15 was Neymar's most prolific season as he scored 39 times and helped Barcelona win the treble as well.

Meanwhile, Bale has failed to break the 25-goal barrier and his best return came in 2013-14 when he netted 22 times. His Real Madrid ended with a whimper as he could play just 290 minutes in the 2021-22 campaign and scored one goal.

It has to be noted that Neymar has been plying his trade in Ligue 1 since the 2017/18 season while Gareth Bale has his problems with managers at Real Madrid and was shunted out of the first team. His contract has run out in the summer of 2022.

Neymar Jr vs Gareth Bale: Club Assists

Neymar Jr Seasons Gareth Bale 15 2013/14 19 10 2014/15 12 25 2015/16 14 26 2016/17 6 16 2017/18 7 13 2018/19 7 12 2019/20 2 11 2020/21 3 8 2021/22 - 136 Total 70

Neymar is far ahead in terms of number of assists in this period than Bale. Here also, Bale has outperformed his adversary in only one campaign and has been the second best in every other. Bale reached double digits in assists last in 2015/16 whereas, Neymar has had his poorest yield in 2021-22 when he had to settle for eight.

Neymar Jr vs Gareth Bale: International goals and assists

Player Matches Goals Assists Neymar Jr. 119 74 52 Gareth Bale 104 38 22

*Since their international debut

Bale made his senior Wales debut at just 16 years and 315 days in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago. Since then he has played 104 matches and has scored 38 goals. He was instrumental in Wales' qualification for the 2022 World Cup as the European nation would be participating in the final stage after 64 years.

Meanwhile, Neymar has been in prolific form for Brazil and is looked upon as the marquee player who can deliver the sixth World Cup for the Selecao. He has a goal contribution every 79 minutes on the international stage which is exceptional. He is just three short of matching Pele's record of 77 international goals.

Neymar Jr. vs Gareth Bale: Club trophies

Neymar Jr. Trophies Gareth Bale 6 League titles 3 12 Cup competitions 8 1 Champions League 5 19 Total 16

Neymar has won 11 of his 19 trophies after moving to PSG in 2017-18. During his four-year stay at Barcelona, he won eight trophies including two league titles and one Champions League.

Whereas, Bale has won 16 trophies during his stay in the Spanish capital. Although he had little contribution in winning his third La Liga and fifth Champions League, he was a key figure in winning La Decima in 2014 and the subsequent three European titles as well, scoring key goals and also winning the man of the match award in the 2018 final.

Neymar Jr. vs Gareth Bale: International trophies

Neymar Jr. Trophies Gareth Bale - World Cup - - Copa America / Euro Cup - 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup -

Neymar won the best player award during the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup. He scored four goals in the tournament including one in the final against Spain which Brazil won 3-0. In 2019, when Brazil won the Copa America he did not take part in the tournament as he was injured and was replaced by Willian.

Meanwhile, Bale has not won any silverware with Wales till now.