Galatasaray legend: Yamal is the new Messi, and this is our secret weapon against Barcelona

Hours before Barcelona and Galatasaray met in the UEFA Champions League, a Turkish voice with inside knowledge of both sides spoke out to set the record straight.

Former Galatasaray legend Erdal Keser mixed respect with defiance as he weighed up the Catalan side and his old club's chances of turning the tables on Hansi Flick's men.

One sentence summed it all up, and it will spark debate in Spain and Turkey alike: "Lamine Yamal is the next Messi, there is no doubt about that."

Barcelona are back, but Galatasaray are not what they once were

Keser, who lived the European experience in a Galatasaray shirt, acknowledged that the current Barcelona side is completely different, telling Spanish newspaper "AS": "All of Europe knows Barcelona well because they are an exceptional team that has returned to their very best."

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

His faith in his former club runs just as deep. Keser reckons this Galatasaray side has what previous versions lacked, with the weapons to go toe to toe with Flick's Barcelona.

One name explains that confidence, from the point of view of the former Galatasaray star: Victor Osimhen.





Osimhen: the weapon that was not there before

The Nigerian striker is the real turning point in the Turkish side's line-up, said Keser: "He is the most important player. If he is physically fit and able to play, that will be in the team's favour. He can change the course of the match on his own."

He underlined the scale of the difference: "We never had a player like him before." Galatasaray now have a world-class striker capable of punishing any defence, even Barcelona's.

Ilkay Gundogan also got a mention. Keser revealed that when he ran the Turkish federation's talent scouting office in Germany, he tried to convince the former Dortmund and Barcelona midfielder to represent Turkey.

"He brings balance, intelligence and high quality to the midfield," Keser said of him. He sees Gundogan's return to Turkey, after leading Manchester City and his spell with Barcelona, as proof of how far the Turkish league has come in attracting stars.

Exceptional praise for Barcelona's jewel

Barcelona's young phenomenon Lamine Yamal, now the talk of the press in Turkey too, drew unreserved admiration.

"There is no room for debate about Lamine Yamal. He is the next Messi, there is no other player with talent like his," Keser said. His ability to unsettle defences, create chances and control the tempo makes him the biggest threat, and Galatasaray must find a way to limit the danger.

Keser then turned to Karim Adeyemi, his former colleague at Borussia Dortmund, explaining why he has shone more brightly outside Germany.

"They did not understand him there, and they did not make use of his hidden potential: running in behind the defensive line," he said. The German club failed to exploit his pace and his movement without the ball. At Barcelona, he found the system that serves his qualities.

He added: "He is a player of distinguished standing, and he is currently one of Barcelona's most important players. This shows how a system changes a player's quality. He is at the peak of his powers now."

A final message: there is only Barcelona

His analysis finished with an intriguing comparison between the European leagues. The Turkish league, he believes, has come very close to the Bundesliga in standard, were it not for Bayern Munich being on another level.

"In Germany, there is only Bayern Munich, and the rest of the teams compete with them," he said, before applying the same logic to Spain: "In Spain, the situation is similar now. There is Barcelona, and then there are the other teams."

The message from Keser is one of confidence. Turkish football has developed enough to compete with the big sides, and Galatasaray will not be an easy guest on Tuesday's European night.







