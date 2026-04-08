Galatasaray have secured a crucial 3–1 away win against mid-table Göztepe, a result that strengthens their title ambitions with just six matches remaining. Goals from Baris Alper Yilmaz and Mario Lemina, supplemented by an own goal, propelled the visitors to victory, while the hosts briefly threatened a comeback through a well-placed finish. Coach Okan Buruk’s side now enjoy a four-point cushion over their closest rivals, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor, putting them in pole position to lift the championship trophy. The victory was particularly notable given the challenging conditions at Göztepe’s Gürsel Aksel Stadyumu, where noisy home support and a compact pitch often favour the hosts. From the first whistle, Galatasaray imposed their tempo, controlling possession and probing the Göztepe defence with patient, measured passes. Yilmaz broke the deadlock with a typical poacher’s finish, slotting home after a goalmouth scramble, and Lemina doubled the lead shortly before half-time with a thunderous volley from the edge of the box. Göztepe halved the deficit through a well-worked counter-attack, but any hopes of a fightback were extinguished when a defensive header inadvertently looped over the goalkeeper and into the net for an own goal. The final scoreline flattered the visitors slightly; Göztepe created chances yet lacked the clinical edge that has defined Galatasaray’s campaign. Defensively, the leaders showed maturity, closing down spaces and limiting their opponents to long-range efforts. Captain Fernando Muslera made a pair of crucial saves when called upon, underlining his importance at the back. The back four, organised by the experienced Marcao, looked composed despite the vocal home support. For Göztepe, the defeat was a reality check after a run of encouraging results. They started brightly but struggled to maintain intensity once the visitors took control. Coach Nestor El Maestro will review the performance and focus on securing enough points to guarantee mid-table safety. In the wider title race, Galatasaray’s rivals will be watching closely. Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor still harbour hopes of catching the leaders, but the four-point gap represents a significant hurdle with each passing game. Buruk’s men, however, will relish the chance to extend their advantage when they return to action next weekend.

Highlights:

Barış Alper Yılmaz broke the deadlock as early as the fifth minute at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium, neatly heading home a razor-sharp free-kick from Leroy Sané to make it 0-1.

Moments later, the lead doubled in fortuitous fashion: a right-wing delivery was turned into his own net by Göztepe defender Allan Godoi, leaving goalkeeper Mateusz Lis rooted to the spot.

The hosts halved the deficit shortly after the restart when substitute Juan Santos finished neatly from close range, suddenly reigniting home hopes. However, any thoughts of a Göztepe fightback were extinguished in the 67th minute as Lemina rose highest to powerfully head home Gabriel Sara’s inswinging corner and reestablish a comfortable two-goal cushion. The victory, secured in front of a vociferous Gürsel Aksel Stadium crowd, leaves Galatasaray four points clear of both Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor with just six matches remaining. Should they maintain this form, Buruk’s side will be firm favourites to lift the title that has eluded them since 2018. For Göztepe, the defeat highlights the importance of securing results against fellow European aspirants if they are to challenge for a top-four finish come May.