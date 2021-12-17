FUT Winter Wildcard: Release date, packs, SBCs & FIFA 22 Ultimate Team offers

FUT Winter Wildcard is the new December promotion for FIFA Ultimate Team, replacing FUT Freeze and FUTmas in FIFA 22.

After the disappointing FUT Versus promotion, fans are hoping for better special cards, packs, Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and offers from FUT Winter Wildcard, as it runs over the Christmas and holiday period.

So when does it all start and what is it about? GOAL brings you all the details, including a few leaks.

What is FUT Winter Wildcard?

FUT Winter Wildcard is the newest FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promotion, offering upgraded players with new positions, attributes, skill moves and more.

It replaces the previous big holiday events in FIFA, with the the underwhelming FUT Freeze promotion from FIFA 21 replaced after just one year following criticism from the FIFA community.

Many fans hoped for the return of FUTmas, but FUT Winter Wildcard promises to be a much more fun event, with a large number of upgraded players available in packs and SBCs.

When is the FUT Winter Wildcard release date?

FUT Winter Wildcard will begin on Friday, December 17 and last for two weeks until New Year's Eve, Friday, December 31.

The promotion will begin at 6pm GMT (1pm ET) with new content added daily at the same time.

Last year, for FIFA 21, FUT Freeze began on December 11 and ran until December 30 and the FIFA 20 edition - then known as FUTmas - began on Friday December 13.

Initially, FUTmas promotions only ran for between 10 and 12 days, expiring on Christmas eve, but it was expanded for FIFA 19 to run until the end of December.

What SBCS will FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard have?

EA Sports has teased some of the first cards which will appear in the Winter Wildcard promotion, but many prominent fan accounts have already begun to leak the content that is expected to appear.

There will be two separate Winter Wildcard squads released, with the first one launching on December 17 and the second one arriving December 24.

The first team is speculated to include a 93 Neymar, 90 Paul Pogba, as well as a CF version of Fabinho and a ST Kingsley Coman.

Every single leak, all in one place!



Here are all the leaked players with their stats for the upcoming Winter Wildcard Promo.



SBC and Objectives below ⬇️



❤️ + 🔁 = 🐐



Credit to @FutSheriff @FutMood10 @FUTZONECENTRAL for the leaks#FIFA22 #FUT #WinterWildcard #Leaks pic.twitter.com/wasxzVcP8B — Hamz (@HamzFUT) December 16, 2021

Additionally, new players will also be available in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and through objectives.

The SBCs are dropped each day at approximately 6pm UK time and are generally time-limited, available for just 24 hours until a new set drops.

Additionally, Swaps will return with the Winter Wildcard promotion, with Swap tokens earned through objectives in Squad Battles, Division Rivals and FUT Champions.

GOAL will bring you FUT Winter Wildcard updates as they happen.