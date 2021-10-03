Furious Guardiola booked as Manchester City manager fumes over Milner avoiding red card

Pep Guardiola was booked for his touchline outburst in the second half of Manchester City's 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

The manager was furious when James Milner was spared a second yellow despite appearing to chop down Bernardo Silva. Soon after the incident, Mohamed Salah gave the Reds a lead with a brilliant solo goal, although Manchester City later found an equaliser through Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola spent several minutes screaming at officials before being punished and told to sit down.

Guardiola's fury

"It's a yellow card," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "It's clear. It's Anfield, it's Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off. It's clear. It was a second yellow."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports on if Milner was lucky to stay on the pitch: "Pep got a little bit outraged over that. I didn't see but I saw Pep's reaction obviously but I didn't know exactly why he did that. Milly did incredibly well first half and it is not easy to defend these guys."

Pep Guardiola on the sideline is just as entertaining as the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/hgrxxMA4Jl — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2021

Guardiola going mad at the fourth official, Bernardo getting a talking to from the ref. No second yellow for Milner. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 3, 2021

Foden penalty shout

In the first half, meanwhile, Manchester City players were upset when Milner brought down Phil Foden as he carried the ball into the box but no foul was called.

"I'm an honest guy. I don't like to go down when I get fouled," Foden told Sky Sports. "I like to stay on my feet and be honest. It happens and it's football and we dealt with it well."

Why was Milner starting for Liverpool?

Milner's presence in the match was forced by an injury to first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 35-year-old struggled at times to keep up with Foden down the wing as Manchester City made a concerted effort to attack his side of the pitch.

