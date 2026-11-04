According to the report, Germany coach Jürgen Klopp will call Werder Bremen goalscorer Füllkrug into his squad on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League internationals against Serbia and the Netherlands, "provided nothing extraordinary happens before then".

Füllkrug has scored 14 goals in 24 appearances for Germany since making his debut under Hansi Flick almost exactly four years ago. His most recent appearances, though, came at the Nations League finals in the summer of 2025. He was last selected in September of that year.

After his move from Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United in 2024, Füllkrug struggled on the pitch, both at West Ham and during his subsequent loan spell at AC Milan. Since returning to Werder in the summer, however, he has flourished, scoring 12 goals in ten competitive matches. That makes him the highest-scoring German player in Europe's top five leagues.

Calls for the 33-year-old to return to the national team have grown. Klopp began an overhaul after the disastrous World Cup in North America, but has yet to reveal his plans for Füllkrug. A few weeks ago, though, he said: "Niclas Füllkrug is 33. That's not my fault!"

Next matches SER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GER

Asked repeatedly about a possible call-up amid his fine form, Füllkrug remained cautious and eventually asked for the subject to be left alone: "If my country needs me, I'll be there for my country – always. Even if I'm 43 and they still want someone standing in the box. I'll come then too, but I'm not begging for it."

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Germany: Füllkrug and Ebnoutalib yes, Brunner no

Germany's centre-forward position remains a concern. Kai Havertz is nominally first choice there, but he is not a natural out-and-out striker. According to Sky, Younes Ebnoutalib also has a good chance of being selected. He made his debut under Klopp a few weeks ago and is currently performing well in Eintracht Frankfurt's attack.

By contrast, young Germany international Paris Brunner of AS Monaco will probably have to wait. A call-up for the 20-year-old was reportedly "discussed intensively". But despite scoring eight goals in 11 matches so far this season, the former Borussia Dortmund prospect has not done enough to earn a place yet.

Germany face Serbia on 13 November and the Netherlands three days later. Klopp will announce his squad for the final two internationals of the year on Thursday at 11.30am.