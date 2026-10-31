“Fuck off”: Leroy Sane insults cameraman during Galatasaray win

After the Lions' 4-0 triumph over Konyaspor, the 80-cap international lashed out at a cameraman following the final whistle. "Piss off with the camera," Sane snapped at him in English, clearly audible on the live broadcast.

Why the 30-year-old reacted that way is unclear. The cameraman had approached Sane to film him in the moments after the victory. While his team-mates celebrated the three points together at the centre circle, the German stood a little apart and appeared more annoyed than euphoric.

Sane again started on the bench against Konyaspor. Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk waited until the 61st minute to bring him on for Yunus Akgün, who had scored to make it 2-0.

Victor Osimhen had put the Lions 1-0 ahead in the 12th minute. Akgün scored in the 28th, before Alexey Batrakov struck in the 49th and former Milan star Rafael Leao converted a penalty in the 55th.

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How has the season gone so far for Leroy Sane?

Galatasaray's victory kept them top of the Süper Lig table ahead of challengers Amed SFK. They lead by five points, although the Istanbul side have played one game more than their direct rivals.

For Sane, meanwhile, the season remains rather disappointing. He has made 13 competitive appearances in all competitions, but has mostly come off the bench. He has yet to register a single goal involvement.