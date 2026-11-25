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England's Anthony Gordon, the Barcelona star, has taken the Champions League crown of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and France's Karim Benzema, both former Real Madrid stars, after his brace against Azerbaijani side Sabah.

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Barcelona visited Sabah at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, in round five of the Champions League league phase.

Gordon opened the scoring in the 31st minute. His German team-mate Karim Adeyemi swung in a cross that bounced off the goalkeeper's hand and dropped to Gordon, who turned it into the net.

He doubled the lead in exactly the same way in the 51st minute. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus hammered a shot at goal, the Sabah keeper saved it and Gordon was waiting in front of goal to put it away.

The brace took Gordon to 15 goal contributions in his Champions League career with Newcastle United and Barcelona: 13 goals and two assists.

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Eleven of those 15 came away from home, made up of 10 goals and a single assist.

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Here's the oddity. Six of the English forward's 10 away goals in the Champions League have come in Azerbaijan.

He scored four for Newcastle United against Qarabag last February, then added two for Barcelona against Sabah on Wednesday.

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That makes Anthony Gordon the first player in history to score six away goals in a single country in the same calendar year in the Champions League, according to statistics account "MisterChip".

He has moved past Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored five for Real Madrid in Turkey in 2013, and French striker Karim Benzema, who matched that tally for the Spanish giants in England in 2022. Brazil's Luiz Adriano, who scored five with Shakhtar in Belarus in 2014, is also behind him now.

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Gordon is also only the third player to score six goals across two consecutive visits to the same country in the competition. German winger Serge Gnabry did it with Bayern Munich on trips to England in 2019 and 2020, and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski on trips to Serbia in 2019 and 2024.

According to statistics account "StatMuse", Gordon is now the third-highest scorer across the last two editions of the Champions League with 13 goals. Only France's Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid star, with 21, and England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, with 18, have scored more.

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Statistics network "Opta" add that Gordon's six goals in Azerbaijan give him the record among English players for the most away goals scored in a single country in Champions League history.