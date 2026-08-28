Trabzonspor, the Turkish giants who made a surprise splash in the summer by signing free agent superstar Mohamed Salah, crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Ferencvaros in Budapest in the second leg of the play-off after losing the first leg 1-0 to the Hungarians. Trabzonspor will now drop into the Conference League, but without Fatih Tekke.

Fatih Tekke resigned live on television without informing the club first: "I'll keep it brief, nobody knows about this: With immediate effect, I am stepping down from the office I have held for 18 months. It is probably my right to impose this punishment on myself," he said on A Spor. "As of today, I am gone. I have not informed the board of my resignation. I am saying this here on television for the first time," he added.

Callum O'Dowda (19), Marius Corbu (54), Dele (59) and Krisztian Lisztes (86) scored the goals as Trabzonspor fell apart in Budapest. "There are games that really hit you hard. We have just experienced such a game," said Fatih Tekke, who then delivered a brutal verdict on his team: "Today's defeat is unacceptable. You can accept bad luck, but I cannot accept this," said the coach.

Which new players did Trabzonspor sign in the summer?

Trabzonspor went into the play-off ties against Ferencvaros as clear favourites. The Turks have a squad worth around €168 million, more than four times the market value of Ferencvaros (€38 million). In the summer, Trabzonspor spent €47 million on new signings and also brought in stars such as Salah, Fabinho and Ruslan Malinovskyi on free transfers. They must now settle for the Conference League and start the search for a new coach.