The fallout from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final saga is not over yet. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in Senegal's favour and confirmed them as champions, but the Senegalese Football Federation has now announced legal action over allegations made against its president, Abdoulaye Fall, in recent hours.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the Senegalese federation's appeal on Tuesday, overturning the Confederation of African Football Appeal Board's ruling that Senegal had lost the final. The verdict reinstated the Disciplinary Board's decision and confirmed Senegal's 1-0 win in the match.
That didn't end the saga, though. Patrick Kabou, one of the Senegalese federation's lawyers, has announced legal action over statements and allegations targeting the federation's president.
Allegations against the Senegalese federation president
Writing on his social media accounts, as reported by Senegalese website "SeneNews", Kabou said his client had been the target of what he called "defamatory statements". These followed claims of an alleged phone call between Abdoulaye Fall and one of the judges hearing the Africa Cup of Nations final case at CAS.
Kabou said: "Coinciding with this major legal victory, defamatory statements have been made and circulated by some regarding a fictitious phone call between our client, Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall, and one of the arbitrators at the Court of Arbitration for Sport."
His firm, he added, has been mandated to take the necessary steps to "help" those behind the claims present their evidence before the competent judicial authorities.
On Tuesday, several news websites reported an alleged phone call between Fall and Ulrich Haas, one of the three arbitrators on the panel that heard the dispute between Senegal and Morocco.
Sports journalist Romain Molina went further, saying that "a conversation lasting several minutes did take place on Sunday between Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Ulrich Haas, one of the three arbitrators at the Court of Arbitration for Sport".
Morocco, according to Radio Mars sources, have no intention of overlooking what they describe as a "highly worrying situation". They're determined to defend all their legal rights until the very last moment.
Senegalese federation issue denial as Morocco take action
The Senegalese Football Federation has categorically denied that the call ever took place. The Moroccan side, meanwhile, has contacted CAS to report what it described as an "incident" and has reserved the right to take legal action.
In its official statement, the Moroccan side voiced its questions and deep astonishment over the contact. It stressed that it fully reserves the right to pursue the available legal avenues of appeal and will not accept any action that could undermine the integrity of the proceedings or cast doubt on the fairness of the decision.
The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has also announced it intends to appeal the CAS decision, saying it is ready to take "all necessary legal measures".
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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