From the shocking statement to the ongoing dispute: five years since Messi's departure from Barcelona

Wednesday marks five years since the news that shook the world of football: the announcement of Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona.

On this day in 2021, Barcelona issued a three-paragraph statement which read: "Despite having reached an agreement between the club and Lionel Messi, and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of economic and structural obstacles (in accordance with La Liga regulations)."

The statement continued: "As a result of this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue with Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."

Barcelona signed off by thanking "the greatest player in history for what he has given, and wishing him every success in his future endeavours, both personally and professionally".

And so the club parted ways with their most prominent star, the record holder for goals and titles.

The newspaper "AS" said: "To this day, the reasons for his departure remain unclear. But it is clear that Messi still adores Barcelona, as shown by his statements whenever he gets the chance, including his night-time visit to the Camp Nou stadium during the period of renovations and his tears when he left, though some dispute arose between him and the club president, Joan Laporta."

Attempts at reconciliation produced nothing beyond the promise of a statue and a tribute match. Yet the decision did no damage to Laporta at the ballot box. He has won three league titles, two domestic Super Cups and one domestic Cup over these five years.