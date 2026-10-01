Edu Aguirre, the famous Spanish journalist and one of Cristiano Ronaldo's close friends, has revealed the reason behind Don's departure from the Portugal national team's camp, indicating that he felt betrayed.

Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp yesterday, Wednesday, just hours after Jorge Jesus, the head coach of the Portuguese national team, insisted there was no problem with his captain.

The crisis began against Norway. Ronaldo sat on Portugal's bench throughout the recent match, which the Portuguese won 2-1, and the Al-Nassr captain was furious.

Cristiano Ronaldo then refused to take part in training after the Norway match. He did, however, hold a session with Jesus, and it appeared matters had calmed between the pair. Then the coach stepped up to his press conference ahead of the Denmark match and insisted no player would change his ideas, nor anyone else in football. That was enough to send Don out of the camp.

Aguirre has since laid out the details of the crisis. Speaking to the programme "El Chiringuito", he said Jesus betrayed Cristiano Ronaldo. The head coach had apologised to his captain and promised to apologise again at Wednesday's press conference before the Denmark match, Aguirre explained, but instead he chose to put on a show of strength and broke his word.

Ronaldo's friend added, as reported by the Portuguese newspaper "Record": "A meeting was held on Tuesday night between the federation president, the coach and Cristiano. Jesus apologised to Cristiano for ignoring him by making him do warm-ups for 30 minutes against Norway but then not playing him in the match. He did not just apologise in private, but also promised to apologise publicly and admit his mistake in front of everyone."

He continued: "That was Jesus's promise to Cristiano. Then he went to the press conference and let loose a series of lies that no one believed. That is why Cristiano exploded with anger, because he felt betrayed. There is no other explanation."

He explained: "It is as simple as that. Your coach comes to you in private and says: 'Look, this is how it was, you understand me, okay, I did not handle the situation well, we are in this together, I am sorry. If there is a press conference, I will clarify everything, I will apologise, do not worry, everything will be fine, everything will be resolved.' Then you go to the press conference 12 hours later and leave Cristiano as he is... and worse than that, you act harshly, and you say that you are the one in charge and that Cristiano is just another player. Go home and move on. That is why I say: it is a betrayal."







