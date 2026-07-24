From the Premier League to Roshn: Al-Diriyah snatch Senegal star from Al-Ahli

Al-Diriyah, newly promoted to the Saudi Roshn League, have got the better of Al-Ahli by snatching one of the English Premier League's stars during the current summer transfer window.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Diriyah have agreed a one-season deal with Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye, the former Everton midfielder.

The Senegalese moves to the Saudi club on a free transfer, his contract with the English side having expired at the end of last season.

Gueye was one of Al-Ahli's targets this summer as they searched for a new midfielder should France's Enzo Millot leave, with the playmaker out of German coach Matthias Jaissle's plans.

Al-Ahli will now focus their efforts on signing France's Manu Koné. The Roma midfielder remains their biggest target in the middle of the park should Millot depart.

Gueye boasts a distinguished career across Europe's pitches. He started out in the French league with Lille, breaking into the first team in 2010 and staying until his move to Aston Villa in 2015.

One season with the Villans followed before the 36-year-old joined Everton, where he spent three years. Then came his most important stint, with Paris Saint-Germain between 2019 and 2022, before he returned to the Toffees.

Last season, Gueye featured in 25 matches for Everton, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He also played in all four of Senegal's matches at the 2026 World Cup without a goal or an assist.