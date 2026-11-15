From the pitch to the tunnel: two Real Madrid stars ignite a night of tension

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The match between Spain and England witnessed a charged atmosphere during the first half, after the tension between the players of the two teams spread from the pitch to the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms, with verbal altercations breaking out between a number of players as they headed to the break at the Metropolitano Stadium.

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The Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that tension gripped the players after a series of controversial incidents, with challenges turning fierce and the referee's calls drawing fury, before it all boiled over into altercations between players from both sides away from the fans' eyes.

The flashpoint came after England won a penalty in the 44th minute. Pau Cubarsí caught Harry Kane inside the box, and the England captain stepped up to convert, lashing a powerful strike past Unai Simón to put his side one-nil up.

Spain's players were incensed by the decision. They wanted a foul given earlier in the move, when Marc Cucurella went down under a challenge from Elliot Anderson, which left referee Clément Turpin to wait for a VAR review before confirming the spot-kick.

Those objections cranked up the atmosphere, especially with other clashes dotted through the first half. Among them, challenges sparked bad blood between Fabián Ruiz and Morgan Rogers, and the grievances piled up before the players headed for the dressing rooms.

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Altercations between Fabián Ruiz and Rogers

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Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" reported that Fabián Ruiz, the Paris Saint-Germain player, clashed with Chelsea's Morgan Rogers over the ferocity of the challenges, and the verbal confrontation nearly spilled into something more.

The station said the pair kept arguing on their way to the tunnel, before Ben White stepped in to calm things down. The corridor leading to the dressing rooms, meanwhile, saw further tensions between members of both camps.

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Marc Cucurella and Jude Bellingham also got into it, the report added, amid talk of mutual complaints and clashes as the players made their way inside.

Turpin showed no cards during any of this before the players disappeared down the tunnel. Whether he logs any of it in his final report remains unclear.

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As for the football, England went into the break ahead through Kane's goal despite Spain bossing long spells of play, the match rumbling on in a charged atmosphere between the two sets of players.