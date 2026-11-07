Hossam Hassan's exit from the Egypt job came as no surprise. It followed a string of crises and disputes swirling around the coach and his brother Ibrahim Hassan, the team's manager, from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco through to the 2026 World Cup. Along the way there were run-ins with some of the national team's stars and a personal scandal that reached Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation.

The twins' troubles started at the Cup of Nations. Hossam Hassan hit out at the match schedule, insisting the team had not been given enough rest and that the trip from Agadir to Tangier had disrupted the players' preparation. He pointed out that Senegal had enjoyed an extra day's recovery before the semi-final.

Read also

Threats to end the partnership with Morocco: the 2030 World Cup at the heart of the Spanish election battle

Why did he prefer Real Madrid over Barcelona? Gabriel responds in two words

Ibrahim Hassan went further still. He slammed the quality of Egypt's accommodation in Tangier, branding it closer to a "boarding house" than a hotel fit for a tournament the size of the Cup of Nations. He also objected to Egypt being made to travel to Casablanca for the third-place play-off against Nigeria.

Hossam Hassan then got into a verbal spat with Moroccan journalists over their questions about his performance and his comments on the organisation, branding one of the questions impolite and disrespectful.

The police crisis at the World Cup

Across the Atlantic, the trouble followed. During the 2026 World Cup in the United States, a video clip went viral showing Ibrahim Hassan in a heated row with a member of the Dallas police inside the team's hotel.

The confrontation turned physical. Hassan and the officer clashed over someone trying to reach a player for a photo, before police confirmed the matter was resolved. Hossam Hassan later said it was over and that the team had accepted the police's apology.

The clash with FIFA

Egypt's World Cup ended in the round of 16 with a 3-2 defeat to Argentina. Hossam Hassan rounded on the officials, fuming over a disallowed Mostafa Zeko goal and a penalty not awarded in the dying minutes.

He went as far as questioning the integrity of the decisions, claiming FIFA wanted Argentina and Lionel Messi to stay in the tournament.

Salah and El-Shenawy

Controversy flared again last September. Substituting Mohamed Salah during the clash with Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers raised questions about his relationship with Hossam Hassan, all the more so when the captain was absent from the following match.

Al-Ahly were next. Hassan landed in a public dispute with the club after describing their goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy as having been "finished" earlier in his career. Al-Ahly fired back with an official statement, objecting to the remarks and calling them an overstep against the keeper.

Personal problems and media intervention

Recent months also brought personal crises involving Hossam Hassan's two wives. The details spilled into the media, prompting the Supreme Council for Media Regulation to step in.

Last September, the council urged the Egyptian Football Association to handle the fallout and moved to block publication of the family disputes. On 4 November it went further, banning Hossam Hassan himself from appearing in the media.

His contract had been renewed until 2030 only in September. Yet on Saturday the Egyptian Football Association announced the end of his tenure and that of his backroom staff, naming Ali Maher as the new head coach of the national team.

The association said the decision "came after reviewing the events and circumstances that the recent period witnessed, which negatively affected the positive image of the national team and its stability".