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From the land of gold: Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia seal a world-class signing

Al Shabab
Saudi Pro League
T. Partey
Saudi Arabia
Ghana

The Lion makes history

Al-Shabab confirmed the signing of Ghana international Thomas Partey on Friday, capturing the veteran midfielder during the ongoing summer transfer window. The "Lions" have landed a player boasting vast experience at both European and international level, and he becomes the latest addition to their squad ahead of the new season.

The club broke the news on their official account on the "X" platform. A video clip carried the phrase: "A world star lights up the north of the capital, from the land of gold in the heart of Africa's jungles," announcing the Ghanaian's arrival after all procedures had been finalised.

Partey had touched down in Riyadh on Thursday evening. A number of Al-Shabab officials met him before he headed to hospital for medical tests, the final step ahead of the announcement.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS

Read also: From America to Saudi Arabia: the curse of Yassine Bounou strikes an Al-Hilal star!

At 33, the midfielder brings a long career in European football to Saudi Arabia. He has worn the shirts of Spain's Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, plus England's Arsenal, handing Al-Shabab a player schooled in major competitions and comfortable under the pressure of big matches.

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Last season, Partey featured in 32 matches for Villarreal across all competitions, without scoring or setting up a goal. He also turned out for his national team in the 2026 World Cup before opting for a fresh challenge outside Europe through the Roshn League.

Al-Shabab are counting on that pedigree to strengthen the side this season. His record at the highest level speaks for itself, and the club believe his technical and personal know-how can help build a tougher, more competitive team capable of improving its standing in the months ahead.

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