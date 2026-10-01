Saudi Arabia hold a historic advantage ahead of their eagerly anticipated match against Qatar in the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27".

The Green Falcons face Qatar this Saturday at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the semi-final of the Gulf tournament.

Saudi Arabia reached the last four with a perfect group-stage record, taking all 9 points from wins over Kuwait, Oman and Iraq.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", they are the fourth team to claim a full 9 points in the group stage since the two-group system arrived in the 2004 edition.

Every side that managed a perfect group-stage record has gone on to clear the semi-final. Oman started the trend in 2007, reaching the final before losing 1-0 to the UAE.

History repeated itself in 2013. The UAE and Iraq both took 9 points in the group stage, came through their semi-finals and met in the final, which the UAE settled 2-1.

Saudi Arabia, though, have been absent from the podium for 23 years, ever since they lifted the Arabian Gulf Cup in 2003.