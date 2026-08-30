From the heart of Tunisia: Youssef En-Nesyri faces a shocking accusation over Houssem Aouar!

Al-Ittihad striker Youssef En-Nesyri has come in for a shocking accusation from one of Tunisian football's stars over Algeria's Houssem Aouar, following yesterday's goalless draw with Al-Fateh (0-0) in the fourth round of the Roshn League.

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Aouar featured for Al-Ittihad in that goalless draw, and the Algeria international is still delivering levels below what fans of "Al-Ameed" expected when he joined the club.

Tarak Dhiab reckons Aouar needs to play closer to the striker, specifically in a "9.5" role. That would let him exploit his ability to move between the lines, create chances and get near the penalty area, rather than being deployed in areas that blunt his attacking impact.

The "Thmanyah" analyst explained that Aouar needs a mobile striker in front of him to thrive in this position. That, he argues, is not something Youssef En-Nesyri provides sufficiently. The Morocco forward has yet to hit the levels expected of him at Al-Ittihad and has not reached full harmony with the team's system.

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En-Nesyri's struggle to adapt to Al-Ittihad hits Aouar directly, in Dhiab's view. The striker's movement and the spaces he opens up are the key to unlocking the Algerian midfielder, and without them, Aouar drifts far from the areas where he can do damage.

The answer to Aouar's crisis, Dhiab insists, is not to pin his dip in form on the player alone. It lies instead in finding the right role for him and tying his duties to the striker's movement. Sharpen the harmony between Aouar and En-Nesyri, he stresses, and the Algerian could be back to the version Al-Ittihad fans are waiting for, giving the team more effective attacking solutions in the coming matches.