American three-point specialist Armoni Brooks is back on the European transfer market. A stifling financial crisis at his new club, France's ASVEL Villeurbanne, has forced them to back out of their agreement with him, despite the player putting pen to a two-year deal worth more than two million euros per season.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the 28-year-old, who stands 1.94 metres tall, is now on the verge of leaving the French club. ASVEL are facing tough times after a disastrous EuroLeague campaign that yielded just eight wins against 30 defeats, prompting radical changes to the squad.

Those financial problems have left Brooks on the brink of departure. He looks set to follow Francisco out of the door, and the player, who hails from Waco, Texas, is holding several tempting offers.

Partizan Belgrade have pulled out of the race, according to the Serbian press, but the competition remains fierce between Real Madrid, Red Star Belgrade and Spain's Valencia Basket.

Real Madrid are undergoing a comprehensive rebuild after their first season without a trophy in 15 years. They still urgently need to bolster their squad with several players ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

So far, the Whites have added Jaime Pradilla, Mikael Jantunen and Théo Maledon-Cabarrot, while Facundo Campazzo, Andrés Feliz, Sergio Llull, Théo Maledon, Alberto Abalde, Gabriel Procida, Gabriel Deck, Chuma Okeke, Usman Garuba (injured) and Edy Tavares all remain in the team.

Signing Brooks has returned strongly to the fore, especially as the American fits exactly what Real Madrid are looking for: an attacking wing player with extensive experience in European basketball and the ability to make the difference from the three-point line.