Algeria midfielder Hicham Boudaoui is closing in on a move from Nice to Al-Ittihad. The two clubs have struck a preliminary agreement worth around 8 million euros, with just one final step standing between the player and the Saudi Pro League.

According to French newspaper "L'Équipe", Nice and Al-Ittihad have agreed terms on the transfer, and the Saudi side have won over the 26-year-old. Only the sign-off from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the body that ratifies such deals, is now outstanding.

That final approval should clear Boudaoui to undergo his medical and put pen to paper, the main parties having already agreed the details.

Seven years at Nice are about to end. Boudaoui arrived from Algeria's Paradou, made his name in Ligue 1 and grew into one of the club's midfield mainstays.

His switch to Al-Ittihad arrives with just a year left on his Nice contract, which is precisely why the French club have waved him through: cash in now rather than let him run down his final season.

Little remains but the formalities. Boudaoui waits on the final green light for his medical before the official announcement confirms his fresh start in the Saudi league.