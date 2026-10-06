Saudi Arabia's hell devoured their Emirati counterparts in a fiery quarter of an hour in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27", both on the pitch and in the stands.

Saudi Arabia faced the UAE at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, in the final of the 27th edition of the Gulf tournament.

The Saudi crowd set the tone early. They raised a historic tifo before lighting up the stands with a volley of fireworks that buried the stadium beneath clouds of smoke.

On the pitch, the Saudi players matched that energy, scoring twice inside the first 14 minutes.

Humam Al-Hamami broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, striking a ball from the edge of the penalty area that deflected off the Emirati defence and deceived goalkeeper Khaled Eisa before nestling in the net.

Three minutes later, Firas Al-Buraikan made it two. He broke clear in front of the UAE goal and turned the ball home with a low left-footed shot.

Saleh Abu Al-Shamat nearly made it three. He broke clear in front of Khaled Eisa's goal, but the ball struck the post and denied Saudi Arabia a three-goal cushion inside the opening quarter of an hour.