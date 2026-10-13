From the dressing room to the corridors of power: Ronaldo's friend joins the Portuguese Football Federation

Pepe has swapped the pitch for the boardroom, joining the board of the Portuguese Football Federation foundation. The Portugal defender retired in August 2024 at the age of 41, drawing the curtain on a career that spanned more than two decades at the highest level.

His name had been linked with a role on Jose Mourinho's coaching staff at Real Madrid, and with a place alongside Jorge Jesus with the Portugal national team. Neither came off. So Pepe starts afresh inside the administrative machinery of football in his homeland.

Real Madrid shaped him. He defended their colours for 10 seasons between 2007 and 2017, racking up 334 official appearances and 14 titles: three Champions Leagues, three LaLiga crowns, two Copa del Rey triumphs, a Club World Cup, two UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

Arriving in the Spanish capital from Porto, the Portuguese quickly became a pillar of the defence, striking up a formidable partnership with Sergio Ramos. He also worked under Mourinho throughout the Portuguese coach's three seasons in Madrid.

Pace, physical strength and a sharp reading of the game were his hallmarks, as was an ability to intervene at decisive moments. His robustness in duels did not always go down well.

With Portugal, Pepe's name sits beside the greatest achievement in the national team's history. He played his part in their Euro 2016 triumph, the first major title his country had ever won, and was named player of the match in the final against France.

He went on representing his country until Euro 2024, where he became the oldest player ever to feature in a match at the finals, aged 41 years and 130 days, in the quarter-final against France.