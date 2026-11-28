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Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri's goal against Neom was more than the moment that sealed three points for Al-Ittihad. It confirmed that the forward continues to add attacking quality to his side, after he led them to a valuable 1-0 win in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.

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En-Nesyri came off the bench against Neom at the start of the second half, replacing Nigerian George Ilenikhena. He needed only around 30 minutes to make his mark. His strike proved the only goal of the game and handed Al-Ittihad an important win in their league campaign.

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League website after the match, the Moroccan striker explained what changed after the break. The coaching staff had made a small tactical tweak to the way the team played, and that helped them find a route to the opponents' goal and settle the contest.

He was quick to praise his team-mates, insisting Al-Ittihad had played a good first half despite failing to turn their chances into goals. "I thank all the players for their excellent performance in the first half, when we played good football and created several chances against a strong team who also carry an attacking threat," he said.

Read also: Golden substitute: En-Nesyri ends a month-long drought against his favourite victim

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En-Nesyri didn't claim the win for himself. He pointed instead to the collective effort and the change in the team's performance after half-time, in a tough game against opponents who had attacking options and the ability to threaten Al-Ittihad's goal.

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En-Nesyri's numbers confirm his attacking value

The winner against Neom took En-Nesyri to eight Roshn Saudi League goals this season from 12 matches, according to statistics published after the game. That works out at roughly a goal every 89 minutes, and it keeps him among the competition's leading scorers.

He doesn't need 90 minutes to make an impact. Against Neom he started on the bench and still decided the game, proof that he makes the most of the chances that come his way, whether he starts or comes on as a substitute.

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Neom know all about him by now. He scored twice against them last season before finding the net against them again, and they're now the side he has scored the most goals against in the Roshn Saudi League.

The striker also thanked the Al-Ittihad fans, praising their turnout and constant support, and promised to keep working to deliver more wins in the coming matches.

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With his goal tally climbing and a knack for deciding games from the bench, En-Nesyri gives Al-Ittihad an important attacking weapon. He keeps proving his influence on the team's campaign this season.