Football is being shaped more and more by capital, with private equity playing an ever bigger role. Takeovers at clubs such as A.C. Milan, Chelsea and Olympique Lyon show that investment firms increasingly see international football as an attractive growth market.

In the newsletter Cleats & Cashflows, we dig into that trend. We look at the strategic opportunities it creates, but also stop to consider the risks that come with deeper financial investment in football. This edition is the final chapter of our Milan mini-series, which consists of four blogs.

This time the focus is on the Oaktree period. How does an investor specialising in distressed debt run one of Europe's biggest football clubs? And how are Inter trying to move from growth built on debt to a more financially sustainable model?

When Oaktree took control of Inter, the first task was obvious: work out exactly what the fund had inherited. Suning's eight-year era did not end with a negotiated sale or a planned handover. The club landed in Oaktree's hands because Suning could no longer repay their debts and the creditor exercised its right to the club.

The ownership group had put more than €500 million of its own money and loans into the club. In the end, very little value remained for Suning. The group walked away with a heavily devalued stake in Inter, without being able to sell the investment in the usual way.

That takeover followed a familiar pattern in investments in financially distressed companies. An investor puts money into a business in trouble, often in exchange for a relatively high fee. If the company then fails to refinance its debts, the lender can eventually take control.

Despite the financial problems, Inter appealed to Oaktree. The club have a globally recognised brand, a rich history, a huge following and still matter on the pitch. It was, then, a fairly classic example of how an investment in a financially distressed company can end.

Clear similarities existed with what had happened six years earlier on the other side of Milan. Elliott Management took control of AC Milan after Li Yonghong could no longer meet his financial obligations.

There were important differences too. Elliott chose a far more active approach. The fund injected money into Milan again and tried to rebuild the club financially and organisationally. Milan were eventually sold to RedBird in 2022.

By contrast, Oaktree appear to be taking a more patient line. The fund are focusing less on a rapid restructuring of the club and more on financial stability, refinancing the debts and preserving Inter's value over the long term.

More detail on the two ownership models will come in the final part of this mini-series. For Oaktree, though, the takeover itself marked a major shift. An investor that usually deals with companies and organisations facing serious financial problems suddenly controlled one of Europe's biggest football clubs. The fund already had some experience in football through French club SM Caen, whom it took over in 2020. But Inter operate on a completely different scale.

Even so, the financial market reacted with striking calm. Inter's €415 million in bonds stayed largely stable in value in May and June 2024. Rating agencies also left the creditworthiness of those loans unchanged. That matters because it shows the financial markets saw little extra risk in the move to Oaktree.

So the credit market grasped faster than much of the football media that Oaktree's takeover did not trigger a financial crisis. It brought greater stability instead. The uncertainty around the club's financing fell and a professional investor took the wheel, one used to dealing with large debts and financial risk.

The clearest sign of Oaktree's stabilising effect came in 2025. Inter managed to refinance their debts at 4.52%, sharply reducing annual interest costs.

In the end, the central idea behind the Suning model did not work. The ownership group assumed sporting success would eventually generate enough commercial growth to carry the heavy debt burden. The trophies did arrive. Revenue did not rise quickly enough to cover the costs and debts attached to that model.

The financial turnaround

The financial consequences of the move to Oaktree show up most clearly in the figures for the 2024/25 financial year. They present a club finally making a profit again from day-to-day operations, while still carrying the financial legacy of the Suning era.

The income statement now looks healthy and sustainable. The balance sheet still needs more repair.

Income and expenditure

Inter generated record revenue in 2024/25 from their main activities of around €551 million according to Swiss Ramble's calculation. According to the club's own figures, revenue came to around €567 million.

The gap is mainly down to the way income from transfers and other additional revenue is treated. Revenue rose by around €144 million compared with the previous year. That is growth of around 35%.

Broadcasting income made the biggest contribution. It rose to around €265 million, an increase of about 50%. The long Champions League run and participation in the World Cup for clubs provided the main extra income. According to the available figures, the World Cup for clubs share brought in around €31 million in one-off income.

At the same time, that shows how volatile this source of income can be. The sums distributed by UEFA depend heavily on sporting performance and participation in European competitions. That makes this income less predictable than, for example, commercial income or income from owning a stadium.

Matchday income climbed above €100 million for the first time and reached around €104 million. According to Swiss Ramble's calculation, that includes around €4 million in season-ticket income. The club's annual report does not.

The Champions League semi-final against Barcelona alone is said to have generated around €14 million. That set a new Italian record for revenue from a single match. Commercial income also grew, reaching around €160 million. A stronger sponsorship base and greater international visibility drove that rise.

Betsson's shirt deal, reportedly worth around €30 million per year, became the biggest shirt sponsorship deal in the history of Italian football. At the same time, Inter extended their partnership with Nike until 2031. According to the available information, that agreement guarantees a fixed annual fee of more than €20 million. With performance bonuses, the total value could rise towards €30 million per year in the coming seasons.

On the cost side, wage costs rose to around €253 million. That is about €26 million more than a year earlier. An important part of that increase can be explained by bonuses paid to players and staff because of sporting success. More importantly, revenue grew much faster than wage costs.

Inter's accounting costs for players also fell sharply. When a club buys a player, the transfer fee is not booked as a cost all at once. The amount is spread across the length of the contract. Those annual costs came to around €61 million, compared with €96 million a year earlier. Four years earlier, that figure was still around €137 million.

That also sharply improved the ratio between squad costs and revenue. If we add wages and player costs together, total player costs come to around €314 million.

Set against UEFA-adjusted revenue, €551 million in core revenue plus an average of €36 million per year in transfer profits over three years, the ratio came out at around 53.5%. That is well below UEFA's 70% limit.

Even in a less favourable scenario, with revenue falling back to around €500 million, the ratio at roughly 58.6% would still be manageable. That points to a much healthier cost model than during the peak years of the Suning era.

The final result perhaps tells the clearest story. Inter posted a net profit of around €35 million. More importantly, profit from normal operations came to around €69 million, even before income from transfers.

That gap matters. Under Suning, transfers often served as a kind of financial emergency fix. The club sold players to offset structural losses from day-to-day operations.

Now profit appears to be coming increasingly from the football club itself, rather than from selling valuable players. Transfers no longer need to offset losses. Day-to-day operations are starting to become sustainable in their own right. One caveat remains: we still have only a limited number of years to test this trend. Even so, the current figures point to a hopeful financial future for Inter.

Balance sheet

Despite the return to profit, Inter's balance sheet still shows the effects of the previous ownership period. Equity remained negative at around -€12 million. That was still a major improvement on around -€100 million a year earlier.

Net profit, the conversion of owner loans into equity and around €52 million of new money from Oaktree all helped drive that improvement.

Maurits Linders

Chart: development of Inter's equity

Total debt tells the same story of a recovery moving step by step. The trend is clearly positive and total liabilities have fallen from their peak. Even so, the absolute sums remain substantial in relation to Inter's equity. That underlines how much debt built up during the Suning era.

Maurits Linders

Chart: development of Inter's total debt

In short, income and expenditure are recovering faster than the balance sheet. Inter are no longer making structural losses, but the legacy of years in which sporting success was largely financed with borrowed money has not fully disappeared.

Cash flows

The amount of money Inter generated from day-to-day operations improved considerably in 2024/25. The club reported cash flow from day-to-day operations of around €107 million. That is almost certainly one of the strongest results in the club's recent history.

Swiss Ramble arrive at around €146 million. The difference comes from the way various costs are included. The lower figure includes, among other things, around €6 million in depreciation on other assets, €35 million in interest paid and around €10 million in taxes paid.

That gap matters. Before interest and taxes, the football club generated a great deal of money. After paying both, considerably less was left.

Even so, the improvement is significant. Higher income from UEFA, more matchday income, commercial growth and lower player costs finally meant day-to-day activities genuinely generated a great deal of money too. Unlike in previous years, Inter no longer had to rely mainly on transfers or financial support from the owner to keep the model going.

At the same time, investment in infrastructure is rising. Inter are said to have plans to invest around €100 million in modernising the training complex and other key facilities.

That fits Oaktree's focus on improving the club's assets and creating value over the long term. It marks a shift away from investing solely in the squad and towards investments that make the club stronger as an organisation. The same thinking is central to the San Siro project, which will be covered in the next part.

Even so, taken as a whole, Inter spent around €46 million more in cash than they brought in. Around €49 million in new capital from Oaktree largely absorbed that shortfall. That also makes the remaining tension in the model clear: day-to-day operations have improved sharply, but the club's financial position still needs support.

The overall picture is therefore nuanced. Inter are making a profit again from day-to-day activities, generating a substantial amount of money, reducing their debts and posting much better financial ratios.

At the same time, the balance sheet still carries the effects of the previous ownership period. The turnaround has started, but the job of reducing the debt burden further is not finished.

The stadium, the sale and the future

Inter's future now turns on three closely linked issues: the development of the new San Siro, the point at which Oaktree eventually sell their stake and the quality and sustainability of the club's income. The stadium is the clearest long-term opportunity to create extra value.

In September 2025, Milan city council approved the sale of San Siro and the surrounding area to Inter and AC Milan. The two clubs are planning a new stadium there with around 71,500 seats as part of a wider development project.

The project envisages a modern stadium designed by Foster + Partners and MANICA. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Banco BPM and BPER Banca are among those involved in the financing.

For Inter, the case for a new stadium is quite simple. The club still do not own their stadium and are therefore at a structural disadvantage compared with many top clubs in the Premier League. The current San Siro is iconic, but its age, the municipal ownership structure and outdated commercial possibilities all limit the income Inter can generate from it.

As discussed in the earlier part of this Milan mini-series, the stadium has, among other things, the following limitations:

Limited opportunities for luxury and corporate packages

A limited number of VIP and corporate seats

Little scope to link commercial activities and property to the stadium

Fewer opportunities to generate money outside matchdays

Limited opportunities to generate income from the stadium name

In the modern football world, those are important factors. Football Benchmark's RevPEPAS metric, revenue per event per available seat, makes the gap clear:

AC Milan: €40

Inter: €41

Juventus (peak in 2018/19): €73

Real Madrid: €124

PSG: €137

The issue, then, is not a lack of fans or an insufficiently well-known brand. Both Milan clubs regularly draw crowds of more than 70,000. The problem is the infrastructure.

A modern stadium could deliver exactly the kind of stable income that large professional investors value so highly: premium seating, corporate packages, stadium naming rights, catering, concerts and other non-matchday events.

That fits a broader trend in European football. More and more clubs are trying to own their stadium so they are less dependent on unpredictable income from television and sporting performance. Even so, the stadium also creates a dilemma. The project could cost more than €1 billion and would probably need to be financed with a combination of own money and loans.

For a club still trying to repair the debt burden left by the Suning era, that matters enormously. A new stadium can significantly raise the revenue ceiling over the long term, but it can also create a new debt burden before the old one has been fully dismantled.

The new San Siro - three options

At the moment, Oaktree effectively have three strategic options. The first is to act as a passive owner. Oaktree could stabilise the finances, refinance the debts, maintain sporting performance and then look for a buyer relatively quickly.

That does not seem especially likely, though. With that approach, Oaktree would not be able to build an important part of the stadium's future value into the club's value themselves. That would make Inter less attractive to potential buyers and would probably also lower the eventual sale price. In short, value would be left on the table.

A second, and probably more logical, option is to prepare the stadium project for the future. In that scenario, Oaktree do not necessarily need to finance and complete the stadium themselves. Their main job would be to make sure the project becomes credible and deliverable.

That means securing the necessary political approvals, pushing the planning forward, working out financing options, reducing uncertainties and making sure the stadium project is advanced enough for a future buyer to invest in it with confidence.

That distinction is crucial. A buyer who takes over Inter with a credible and advanced stadium project in place is not just buying the current club. He is also buying the future growth in profitability contained within that project. Greater certainty around the stadium therefore makes the club more valuable, because future income becomes more predictable and more scalable.

Because of that, the relationship with AC Milan also becomes strategically important. RedBird have a major interest in driving the project forward because infrastructure is an important part of their own investment strategy for Milan.

For RedBird, the stadium is above all a growth engine, a way of sharply increasing the club's recurring income. For Oaktree, the stadium is above all a way of increasing Inter's value and making the eventual sale more attractive. Their interests are not exactly identical, but they are aligned enough to make progress together. Both owners need certainty around infrastructure to unlock the next step in the value development of their clubs.

For more insight into RedBird's infrastructure strategy at AC Milan, I refer to my earlier article on RedBird's approach at AC Milan. The joint approach also makes the project more financially viable.

Inter and Milan can share the costs of construction, infrastructure, financing and operation. As a result, each club has to put less money on the table than they would if they developed a stadium separately.

For Inter, that is especially important because of the debts from the Suning era that still remain. A shared stadium reduces the financial pressure that a wholly owned stadium would place on the club's financial position.

The third option is to become full owners of the new infrastructure themselves. Oaktree could then contribute to the financing and oversee the construction through to completion. A project of more than €1 billion, however, brings significant political, construction, financial and execution risks. Italian bureaucratic procedures can also delay the planning considerably.

For an investor focused on financially distressed companies, and one that normally works to a certain investment period, tying up capital in such a project for seven to ten years is probably not ideal. Oaktree are more likely to do what they do best: reduce uncertainty and make sure a future buyer is willing to pay significantly more for Inter.

The stadium strategy should, incidentally, be viewed with some nuance. Research into investment in football stadiums in the Premier League shows that expansions of existing stadiums often go hand in hand with better sporting performance in the years that follow.

With completely new stadiums, that relationship is less clear. That does not weaken the financial logic of the project. It simply shows we should not assume a new stadium automatically leads to more trophies.

The broader economic logic, however, remains strong. More stable and recurring income from a stadium increases the financial room a club have to invest in their squad. And because there is a strong long-term relationship in European football between spending levels and sporting success, better infrastructure could also increase Inter's sporting potential over time, both on and off the pitch.

That distinction also matters directly to Oaktree's eventual sale of the club. Seen in that light, the valuation of more than $1 billion mentioned by the Financial Times should probably be viewed more as a floor than a ceiling, especially if greater certainty emerges around the stadium in the coming years.

Even so, one important caveat remains: the quality of the current profit. The 2024/25 financial year was historic financially, but part of the result came from income that can swing sharply and may not return every year. Think of income from the World Cup for clubs, the long Champions League run and income from transfers.

Giuseppe Marotta himself has indicated that future profitability still depends on Champions League participation and transfer income. Inter's financial model is therefore clearly healthier than during the Suning era, but the club are not yet fully protected against sporting setbacks.

A new stadium will not remove that dependency entirely, but it can make the income base much more stable and diverse. And perhaps that is the most important lesson from Inter's modern financial history: football clubs can try to force success more quickly with borrowed money, but infrastructure and recurring income are what ultimately provide lasting financial resilience.

Conclusion: the price of success

Inter's profit is genuinely earned, but financing also made it possible. First, future income was sold in 2017, then again in 2022, and then refinanced again in 2025. In the end, the creditor even became owner of the club in May 2024.

The lesson is not that football clubs should abandon ambition. Ambition is essential in football. The lesson is that ambition without a financial buffer can become dangerous. When spending rises faster than recurring income and future income is used to pay for today's success, control slowly shifts away from the club.

Suning brought sporting success. But the price was a structural dependence on external financing. Inter's trophies and titles were real. The debts behind them were real too.

In modern football, the way a club are financed is no longer just a financial choice. Ultimately, the way a club deal with money and debt can even determine who owns the club.