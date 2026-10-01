Salem Al-Dawsari is back. The Al-Hilal captain has rejoined group training after a full three months out, just days before the Clasico against bitter rivals Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal host Al-Ittihad on 10 October at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the standout fixture of the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Nine days before the match, Al-Hilal posted a photo of their star captain back in group training after his lengthy absence.

Al-Dawsari has not featured for Al-Hilal since the start of the season after undergoing surgery on an injury he suffered with the Saudi national team during the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"The Tornado" returns as a genuine asset, yet a new test awaits. The capital club have strengthened in his position, bringing in Dutchman Crysencio Summerville and Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.

Last season Al-Dawsari was first choice on the left wing. His form has dipped, though, since Italian coach Simone Inzaghi took the hot seat.

Al-Hilal head into the Clasico chasing another win to stay top. They lead the table on 18 points, one clear of "the Dean" in second.