Fulham's interest in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo García has moved beyond idle gossip into a serious pursuit. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa wants an out-and-out striker capable of transforming his attack.

The Athletic revealed the club's official interest in the player. Italian transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal hinges entirely on Real Madrid's stance and the terms they set, particularly any future clauses or a sell-on percentage.

García knows his chances of starting for Real Madrid have shrunk to almost nothing. A crowded forward line boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomandé and Rodrygo makes a move away the logical choice if he wants regular minutes.

Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid player himself, hopes to lean on his strong ties to his old club to get the deal done. One obstacle stands out: he must first secure the approval of José Mourinho for the player's exit, and that remains unresolved.

Fulham officials will contact Real Madrid's management in the coming hours to open official talks and thrash out the details, according to Romano. It could prove a decisive turning point in the young striker's future.