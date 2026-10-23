Asia have switched sides, and it could reshape the entire race for the FIFA presidency. The continent has dropped its escalating feud with Gianni Infantino and thrown its weight behind his new term, handing the FIFA president a major boost ahead of next March's elections.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, announced the backing on Friday at a meeting of the Asian Confederation in Tokyo, with the Swiss-Italian official present. Infantino is chasing a fourth and final term at the top of the International Federation.

Sheikh Salman said, as highlighted by the official website of the Asian Confederation: "We renew our full commitment to supporting you and your leadership, as you seek a new term as FIFA president." He added that his consultations with football officials across the continent had shown the clarity of their stance in support of Infantino.

The timing matters. The two sides had clashed badly over a plan to set up a commercial company affiliated with FIFA, one designed to open its capital to private sector investors.

Asia had lined up alongside UEFA and CONCACAF in opposing the project, which was kept under wraps before it was eventually abandoned.

Even after the project collapsed, the Asian Confederation held firm and kept calling for Infantino's resignation. The stances of several national associations in the continent then shifted towards backing the FIFA president, and Sheikh Salman's announcement confirmed the confederation's support in the presidential race.

Reflecting on the fallout, the president of the Asian Confederation said: "Gianni, yes, we had disagreements in the past, but we must move forward. Football is stronger when we work together."

The numbers explain why this matters. Asia's 46 member associations hand Infantino a crucial block of votes, just as he faces objections from UEFA and its 55 members and CONCACAF with its 35 associations.

FIFA hold the presidential elections next March, with the window for candidacy closing on 18 November.

Infantino is 56 and remains the only candidate to have officially declared so far. Victor Montagliani, floated as his most prominent potential rival, is not expected to enter the race.