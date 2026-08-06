Barcelona have muscled their way into the race for Rodri. Hansi Flick picked up the phone to the Manchester City and Spain star, laying out the Catalan club's sporting project in a bid to convince the midfielder that his future lies at the Blaugrana.

According to Sport, the call came in the last few hours and underlines just how serious Barcelona are about the deal. It has already shifted the direction of talks, particularly with Real Madrid dragging their feet over the decisive steps needed to get it done.

Rodri, the newspaper adds, no longer rules out a switch to Barcelona. Every sign over the past few weeks had pointed towards Real Madrid. Now the two great rivals are locked in a straight fight for the Spain international.

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Barcelona move without rushing

Barcelona's board view Rodri as a standout opportunity in the market. They are fully convinced of his quality and his ability to strengthen Flick's project, but they have no intention of blowing the budget to land him.

Sporting director Deco is keeping up his contacts with people close to the player, according to the report. He has also made initial enquiries with a Manchester City official to gauge the English club's stance, before the situation moved on sharply in recent days.

Barcelona stars try to convince Rodri

The push has not been left to the technical staff alone. The newspaper reveals that several Barcelona players, Lamine Yamal chief among them, spoke to Rodri during Spain get-togethers, both during and after the World Cup. They told him what the dressing room is like and talked up the project Flick is building, all to persuade him to try his luck at Camp Nou.

The player decides the direction

Even so, the board insist that reinforcing the attack remains their number one priority in this window. What they will not do is pass up the chance to sign a player of Rodri's stature, a Ballon d'Or winner regarded as one of the best holding midfielders on the planet, with just a year left on his City contract.

The Catalan club are waiting on a final answer from the player before opening financial negotiations, the newspaper explains. Barcelona's officials welcome Rodri's decision to freeze talks with Real Madrid for now while he weighs up his options, though they know full well this one will not stay open for long.

The report signs off with a clear verdict. Barcelona's arrival has tilted the balance of a race that once looked set to end in Madrid. Rodri's destination is now wide open.