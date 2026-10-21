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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-LEIPZIGAFP
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From Monaco to Real Madrid: Mbappé shatters France's legends with a tenth-season miracle

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Champions League
France
Spain
Germany

The French star continues to shine

Kylian Mbappé did it again. The France and Real Madrid star eclipsed the legends of French football with another goal in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid hosted Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, in the third round of the Champions League league phase.

Mbappé made it 3-0 in the 83rd minute, collecting a pass from Jan Diomande inside the box before finishing with a precise strike.

It was his 25th goal for Real Madrid in the 2026 calendar year, according to the "Stats Foot" network.

That strike also made Mbappé the first French player to score at least 25 goals for a club in one of the five major leagues across 10 consecutive calendar years, the same network revealed.

The run began back in 2017, when Mbappé was a Monaco player, before his move to Paris Saint-Germain that summer.

Six more years at Paris Saint-Germain kept the streak alive. Now he has done it for a third straight year at Real Madrid.

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