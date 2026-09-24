Lamine Yamal has changed his tune. The Barcelona and Spain star, once reluctant to campaign for this year's Ballon d'Or, now backs his own chances firmly, convinced he holds the edge over his rivals.

Whether with Barcelona or Spain, Yamal rarely leaves the spotlight after emerging as one of the biggest names for both. His words carry just as much weight, thanks to a confident personality and a habit of saying exactly what he thinks.

He was speaking from Spain's camp at the City of Football in Las Rozas, where La Roja are preparing to open their new UEFA Nations League campaign against England at Wembley on Saturday.

Talking to "TVE", the Barcelona star covered a range of subjects around the national team and the Catalan club before turning to the Ballon d'Or race, in which he stands as one of the frontrunners alongside Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé.

Yamal: I have the greatest chances of winning

Yamal doubled down on his claim to the award, saying: "In my opinion, I am the player who has the greatest chances of winning it."

The Catalan newspaper "Sport" quoted him adding: "We have delivered a wonderful year with Barcelona and with the Spain national team, and the only thing I have left is the Champions League." That missing continental crown is the one obvious weapon left to his critics.

Titles were not his only argument. Yamal made a separate case built on his talent and his style, insisting that his ability to entertain should weigh on the judges.

He said: "There are few players who play the way I play and make people enjoy it as I do, and this should count when winning the Ballon d'Or."

Read also:

The Ballon d'Or heats up behind the scenes: secret attempts to court voters before the award is decided

Yamal responds to his critics

The young Spain star also hit back at the criticism aimed at him for speaking so openly about wanting the Ballon d'Or, insisting he sees no clash between honesty and stating his ambitions.

He said: "People ask me to be candid, and then when I say what I think they ask me: why did you say that?"

Yamal signed off with: "This is who I am, and I will remain this way until I retire."

Contrary to previous statements

All of this marks a sharp reversal. Yamal had earlier come out against the idea of discussing his chances at all, branding any public demand for the award "begging".

Speaking on 8 September, before facing Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League, the Barcelona star said: "I don't think I need to do that, I don't think about it. I am proud of my team and my national team, we are world champions and I couldn't ask for more than that. That is your job, and I won't start begging to get something."

Those comments landed just as Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was making his first remarks about his own claim to the Ballon d'Or.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums