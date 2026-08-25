England striker Liam Delap is close to bringing an end to his difficult spell with Chelsea, as he stands just one step away from moving to Nottingham Forest in a deal estimated at around £40 million.

The move would hand the London club a profit on an investment that looked a costly mistake only recently. Chelsea signed the player last summer from Ipswich Town for £30 million, according to Britain's "The Sun".

Delap barely made a mark at Chelsea last season. He managed just one Premier League goal, against Fulham last January. Supporters were soon calling for the return of Nicolas Jackson, then on loan at Bayern Munich, as the goals dried up at the sharp end.

Driving the deal is Austrian Oliver Glasner, Forest's new manager and one of the highest-paid coaches in the Premier League. He wants full backing from owner Evangelos Marinakis in the market, having clashed with his former club Crystal Palace over their financial ambitions.

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Forest need bodies up front. A one-goal defeat to Leeds United on the opening day, the misfiring pairing of Igor Jesus and Chris Wood, and the £9 million sale of Taiwo Awoniyi to Coventry City have left them short. The club's management hope to rekindle the form Delap showed at Ipswich Town, where he scored 12 goals two years ago.

Reports suggest the deal could be wrapped up before the end of this week, with Chelsea still reshaping their attacking options under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea have already bolstered their front line. Veteran Danny Welbeck arrives as backup to João Pedro, and Emmanuel Emega has joined from France's Strasbourg. Jackson, meanwhile, is back at Stamford Bridge after his loan, though Aston Villa are reportedly keen to sign him before the window shuts.