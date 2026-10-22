From exile to the peak of brilliance: how Maresca embarrassed Guardiola with the Foden card

An English press report said on Thursday that Phil Foden has gone from being an outcast last season, under the leadership of Pep Guardiola and his absence from the World Cup, to a standout star this season.

The newspaper "AS" charted the dramatic turnaround in the Englishman's career under the headline: "Foden exposes Guardiola".

Foden had no doubts after Manchester City's crushing 5-1 win over AEK Athens on Tuesday in the Champions League. "I really enjoyed it," he said.

The Englishman scored a hat-trick, teed up Cherki and drove City back to winning ways in the biggest European club competition of all.

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He operated in the false nine role, a position in which the Manchester native felt right at home.





"I still have a long way to go to reach my best level, but I am heading in the right direction, and scoring always helps me," the England man explained.

Praise came from his coach too. In his press conference, Maresca called Foden one of the best English players around.

He continued: "He hasn't been at his best over the last two or three seasons for various reasons, but I know how good he is and I am trying to help him. I am sure he will be a valuable addition for us this season".

His timing could hardly have been better. City have no natural replacement for Haaland, and Semenyo, one of the options Maresca is weighing up to cover for the Norwegian, faces eight weeks out.

Against Ipswich Town in the previous match, Foden had already ended his drought with his first goal in ten months. He has now scored four goals in his last two matches.

At the Etihad Stadium, they treat Foden as a genuine star. A Mancunian, an academy graduate and a City supporter from his earliest days, he carries extra weight with the home crowd. "He's one of us," the sky blue faithful chant as he glides across the pitch with the ball glued to his left foot.

Foden out of Guardiola's plans

It was a different story not long ago. His shine had faded over recent seasons, from a promising player to a forgotten one. From the best player in the Premier League to a man Guardiola dispensed with.

His performances tailed off, his impact drained away, and Tuchel ultimately left him out of the World Cup squad last summer.

So he watched the matches from home. Even so, Foden stays optimistic. Keep up the level of these last two games and his chances of a return to the national team will only grow.

Now he must prove the comeback is for keeps, and not just the product of two good matches.