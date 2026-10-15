Trabzonspor have shrugged off days of controversy over player safety on the artificial surface, naming their attacking weapon for the trip to Finland's KuPS. The Egyptian star takes centre stage in a big night in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The official line-up: Salah at the heart of the attack

Trabzonspor's coaching staff have confirmed the starting line-up to face KuPS, and the Egyptian star is in it from the first whistle. All those warnings about the dangers of artificial turf have been brushed aside.

Trabzonspor's line-up is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Onana.

Defence: Mendy, Samet, Pina, Genc.

Midfield: Melih Kabasakal, Bouchouari, Ozan Tufan.

Attack: Salah, Aral Simsir, Onuachu.









The artificial turf debate

Salah's involvement had been the subject of fierce debate over the past few days, all because the stadium is covered entirely in artificial turf.

That same surface has already cost Egypt. Mohamed Salah sat out the clash with South Sudan, with the increased risk of muscle injuries and joint strain on this type of pitch too great to ignore.

Many expected him to be rested again. Instead, with so much riding on the side's Conference League campaign, the coach has gambled on his strongest card from the off, insisting Trabzonspor have travelled to Finland to take all three points home whatever the obstacles.











