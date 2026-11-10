Saudi Roshn League clubs face a major headache. The reason? The back-to-back scheduling of Asia and Africa's best player award ceremonies over the next three weeks.

The Roshn League revealed its new fixture list through to the end of the current season after the 2027 AFC Asian Cup was pushed from January to December next year.

Top of the revised schedule sits the Clasico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, carried over from the ninth round. It will now be played on 20 November at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah.

That date falls just one day after Asia's best player ceremony in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on the 19th, where Salem Al-Dawsari of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli's Firas Al-Buraikan are both in the running.

Al-Buraikan has the bigger dilemma. He dreams of being crowned Asia's best player for the first time, yet doing so puts him in danger of missing the Clasico against Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr themselves run into the same trouble, this time thanks to Africa's best player ceremony. It has been brought forward to 2 December, instead of the 7th, in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

Several Roshn League stars will be there. Senegal's Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr features alongside Morocco's Yassine Bounou and Senegal's Edouard Mendy, the goalkeepers of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli respectively.

The new date hurts Bounou most. His Al-Hilal side play an eagerly awaited derby against Al-Diriyah the very next day in the fourteenth round of the Roshn League.

Just two days after the ceremony, Al-Nassr and Sadio Mane take on Al-Qadsiah in a mouth-watering clash, while Mendy's Al-Ahli meet Al-Faisaly in the same round.

So these players are caught in a bind: turn out for the big games awaiting their clubs in the Roshn League, or fly to Lagos chasing an award that would crown them kings of their continent.