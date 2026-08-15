Algeria's women claimed bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations, beating Morocco 3-2 on penalties after the third-place play-off finished 1-1. The drama ran right to the final kick.

Kaoutar Azraf put Morocco ahead in the 37th minute, latching onto a decisive pass from Hanane Ait El Haj. The lead held until the break, with Algeria unable to find a way through.

Morocco thought they had doubled it early in the second half. Meryem Attig found the net in the 47th minute, but the referee consulted VAR and chalked the goal off. The match hung on a single strike.

Algeria kept pressing for a route back, and they found it in the 83rd minute. Lina Boussaha swept home the equaliser after a pass from Sofia Belkhaled, dragging the tie level with just minutes left.

Then came the twist. Morocco won a golden chance to settle it, but Nouhaila Benzina missed a penalty in the 90+7th minute and let victory slip. It echoed Brahim Diaz's spot-kick miss against Senegal in the men's Africa final, moments before their single-goal defeat.

With the score locked at 1-1, the two teams headed to penalties. The shootout smiled on Algeria, who won it 3-2 to take the tournament's bronze medal.