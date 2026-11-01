Ibrahima Konaté Ibrahima Konaté stood tall as one of the defensive stars of the Clásico. An exceptional display against Barcelona proved how far his level has climbed and how well he copes with the toughest tests, turning him into a cornerstone of the defensive system José Mourinho wants to build.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", the French defender has shrugged off the harsh criticism he faced last season at Liverpool, whether for a dip in form or his failure to renew his contract. At the Camp Nou he looked a different animal entirely, solid and switched on, a rock nobody could get past.

Since 13 July, Mourinho has demanded "hunger" and a desire to win from his players, in matches and in training at the club's Valdebebas base.

Konaté soaked up that message fast. He did not need telling twice.

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Before the 4-1 win over Leipzig, the French defender spoke about Mourinho: "He does not need to talk constantly, he has an aura that many coaches do not possess."

That line captures the mutual respect between the two. Konaté's drive and focus on the pitch hardly need confirming.

The numbers underline his impact at the back. He tops the squad for blocks with 12, four clear of his nearest challenger, Rüdiger.

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Those blocks speak to his knack of stepping in at decisive moments, a side of defending that rarely gets the credit it deserves.

Stopping shots is only part of his game. In physical duels he is just as uncompromising, giving opponents no easy way past.

This solidity is one of the traits that convinced Mourinho to sign off on the deal the moment he was told it was done.

Those fierce challenges come at a price. Four yellow cards so far make him the first Madrid player facing a La Liga suspension this season.

Yet Konaté went into the Clásico one booking from a ban and came through without a card, despite all the tension, another sign of how far his game has developed and how well he now times his challenges.

Such form has made him a key option at the heart of the defence, to the point where the veteran Rüdiger is now the first alternative.

Huijsen, meanwhile, is working to sharpen the physical side of his own defending, a target he set himself last summer. He finds in his French team-mate a benchmark to measure himself against, which may explain the new, more cautious version of the Spaniard.

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His start with the club was not flawless, though. The end of last August brought a clear stumble on his first league appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Sociedad.

At one point the French defender handled Oyarzabal's run too rigidly and backed off him by a couple of metres, handing Sučić the chance to score the 1-1 equaliser.

That slip dragged everyone back to the Konaté of last season at Liverpool, the one who drew criticism for his form.

His level has climbed sharply since the long break, most of which he spent at Valdebebas recovering from a minor physical problem.

Far from his best against Real Sociedad, he improved steadily until he peaked in the Clásico, producing one of Real Madrid's standout defensive performances of the season and showing he can become a wall nobody breaches.

The sternest examination came during two quick attempts by Lamine Yamal on the opposite flank, with the French defender shutting down the Barcelona star in two different ways.

First he used the strength of his body and arms to keep Yamal off the ball without losing his balance or bringing him down. Then he intervened again, diving low to close the angle and block the shot, a moment that showed both his speed of reaction and his sharp decision-making.

The need to tighten the defensive lock

Konaté was faultless in the Clásico, proof that he can be the foundation of Mourinho's defensive system. The Portuguese wants to restore the solidity that lets a team see out matches without conceding, something Real Madrid have managed only twice this season, against Málaga and Villarreal.

That matters all the more because the team has leaked goals even in comfortable wins. In the 4-1 victory over Sevilla, Real Madrid conceded to make it 3-1, and the same happened in the 4-1 win over Leipzig, the Germans striking with Madrid 3-1 up.

Conceding is hardly a crisis while the wins keep coming, but Mourinho is not blind to the flaw. He knows a clean sheet remains essential to building a strong, competitive side.

That is why Konaté keeping up these recent levels matters so much. It would help Real Madrid rediscover their defensive balance and the stability Mourinho craves.