From Cristiano to Ramos and Felix: Jesus begins Portugal's new era

Gonçalo Ramos has scored three goals and provided one assist in his last three matches with Portugal. João Félix has matched him with three goals and an assist during the current international break. Together, the pair are ushering in a new era for the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain, yet the new Portugal under Jorge Jesus have found fresh attacking options. Jesus has won every match and already booked a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.





Two names stand out, perhaps unexpectedly. Ramos, once a substitute for Portugal and at Paris Saint-Germain, moved to Milan this summer for 70 million euros. João Félix, meanwhile, had been "pushed" out of the media spotlight to Saudi Arabia, but he appears to have "returned", according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

Jesus sets Portugal up in a 4-4-2. The double pivot of Vitinha and João Neves remains in place, with other options such as Palhinha and Rúben Neves in the mix, but the main difference lies in the reshuffled roles of the attacking players.

Ramos is the new benchmark for the post-Cristiano era, the number 9 for Portugal. João plays off him as a second striker with complete freedom in attack. Bruno Fernandes starts from the left wing, hunting for positions in behind, leaving the entire flank open for Nuno Mendes to overlap.

"Gonçalo Ramos, like all strikers, lives to score goals, and that is what he has done in the last four matches", said Jorge Jesus, the man who handed Ramos his first appearance for Benfica before the striker's multi-million dollar move to Paris Saint-Germain.

João's brilliance also ties back to the Portugal coach. Jesus managed him last season at Al-Nassr, where João scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 league matches as the team were crowned champions.

The forward himself admits as much: "As I have always said, my position is a second striker. If I play in this position, my chances of success will be much greater".

Jesus said: "João Félix has played for the best clubs in Europe, but he did not deliver the performance expected of him. He has played in many different positions, and I believe the coaches did not understand the best way to make use of his abilities".