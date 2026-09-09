Just before the transfer window closed, reports emerged that Juventus were exploring a loan move for Woltemade. Soon after, the Germany international's switch to the Italian record champions for the current season was done. No option to buy was agreed. Woltemade will therefore return to England in summer 2027, where he is under contract until 2031.

The deal came as something of a surprise. While the 24-year-old had been linked with moves to Borussia Dortmund or Barcelona during the summer transfer window, it had recently seemed more likely that the striker would stay with the Magpies.

According to Sport Bild, Woltemade himself had not been pushing for a move, but he was said to have been "deeply angered" when he started the season on the bench for the home game against Liverpool. Woltemade is said to have seriously asked himself whether he would have any role at all under new coach Matthias Jaissle, especially as he was also said not to have liked his style of play with lots of long balls at all.

Newcastle work on transfer "behind Woltemade's back"

According to the report, Woltemade may not have been wrong to suspect as much. Jaissle is said not to have been satisfied with his fellow German's performances in pre-season, writes Sport Bild. The club are also said to have tried to push through a transfer "behind Woltemade's back".

That did not look likely to lead anywhere at first, as the player himself had not been thinking about leaving Newcastle at all. Woltemade's anger and Juventus' interest are said to have marked the turning point.

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Woltemade makes Juve debut: only backup for Kolo Muani?

Last weekend, the former Stuttgart player made his debut for the Italians in Serie A's top clash against AC Milan. Woltemade came on for the final 15 minutes and helped the Bianconeri recover from 0-1 to 1-1. His chances of nailing down a regular starting place under coach Luciano Spalletti are difficult to judge right now. Up front, he is relying on former Frankfurt player Randal Kolo Muani, who is currently failing to impress.

Back in summer 2025, Woltemade joined Newcastle for €75 million amid great fanfare after Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart had previously battled for a long time over the tall striker.

Under Eddie Howe, Woltemade made a brilliant start at the Magpies with four goals in his first five Premier League appearances. Over time, however, his performances dipped and he lost his regular place. In 53 competitive appearances for Newcastle in all competitions so far, he has registered 11 goals and six assists.



