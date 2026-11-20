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Morocco's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is facing a fresh legal crisis off the pitch after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) brought the curtain down on a dispute of nearly four years between the player and his former agency, "Vergette Sports". The ruling could leave the Real Betis winger under financial and legal pressure, after the court ordered him to pay compensation exceeding €230,000 for unilaterally terminating his exclusive representation contract.

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The case has its roots in the player's formative years in Spain, and it's far more than a passing contractual spat. It's the story of a relationship that began with personal and financial support and ended in a legal showdown, after the player switched agencies at a pivotal stage of his professional career.

According to the case file, Ezzalzouli's ties to the "Vergette Sports" agency stretch back to the early days of his career, before the two sides officially signed an exclusive representation agreement on 18 December 2019, as reported by Spanish newspaper Marca.

Back then, it wasn't just about football and contracts. The agency's representatives in Spain worked to build a close personal bond with the Moroccan, who had caught the eye with his talent and technical ability from his earliest years.

The agency paid for his daily travel to training, supplied the sports equipment he needed and gave his family financial help with certain living costs, rent included.

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It was also the agency that took Ezzalzouli to Spanish club Hércules. There he began to show what he could really do, and a number of leading clubs in Spanish football gradually started to take notice.

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Then, with a big move to Barcelona on the horizon, Ezzalzouli unilaterally ended his contract with "Vergette Sports" and signed with the "Integral Football" agency, which was headed by Javier Garrido.

The timing was decisive. His new agency played a part in completing the move to the Catalan club, and the player's journey then took in several stops, most notably Osasuna, before he settled at Real Betis.

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His career kept moving forward. The dispute didn't go away. "Vergette Sports" argued that the player had breached his contractual obligations and terminated the exclusive representation agreement without legal justification, and the row turned into a legal battle that dragged on for years.

A €230,000 ruling, and Ezzalzouli hasn't paid

Hostilities formally began in May 2022, when "Vergette Esportes Gestão e Marketing Ltda" filed for arbitration against Ezzalzouli at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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After years of proceedings and deliberations, the court delivered its decision on 5 May 2026. It sided with the former agency, ruling that the player had ended the exclusive representation contract unilaterally and without just cause, in breach of the agreement between the two parties.

The court ordered the Real Betis man to pay total compensation of around €230,000 to his former agency, a ruling that closed the dispute from a legal standpoint.

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Yet according to information in the case, Ezzalzouli still hasn't complied. Several months after the decision, he continues to ignore the financial obligation imposed on him.

A new agency and a future open to questions

Nor did Ezzalzouli stay long with "Integral Football". He changed representatives again at the end of last season, amid talk that his family had become involved in some aspects of managing his contractual affairs.

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The "Footfeel ISM" agency, headed by Alejandro Camaño, now represents him. He continues his career at Real Betis, where he has become one of the team's standout performers and produced eye-catching displays in European competition.

Brilliant on the pitch, pursued by a financial dispute off it, Ezzalzouli faces a matter the courts have settled but that remains open in practice. Payment of the compensation is now the main sticking point in one of the most complicated chapters of his professional career.