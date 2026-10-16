From Al-Qadsiah: Al-Hilal legend breaks Salem Al-Dawsari's historic record in Roshan

An Al-Hilal legend has broken the all-time record held by his former team-mate Salem Al-Dawsari, the current captain of "the Boss", in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Qadsiah saw off visitors Abha 2-1 on Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the ninth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani featured for Al-Qadsiah in that game, coming on for Ivorian Ali Diabate, who picked up an injury in the 27th minute.

That appearance, and the win that followed, made Al-Shahrani the player with the most victories in the history of the Saudi Roshn League in the professional era, according to "Al-Arabiya" channel. The tally stands at 213 matches.

The 34-year-old drew level with fellow legend Salem Al-Dawsari, who has also racked up 213 wins in the history of the Saudi Roshn League.

Most of those victories came with Al-Hilal. Al-Shahrani joined them in 2012 from Al-Qadsiah and stayed 13 years before returning to the Eastern Province club in 2025.