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Juventus FC v Wydad AC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

From Africa: Wydad seal a surprise deal in the summer transfer window

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Botola Pro
Wydad Casablanca
Wydad Casablanca
Morocco

gained the praise of the coaching staff

Wydad Athletic Club have made up their minds on young Beninese forward Junior Olegbadi after a trial period with the first team.

According to Moroccan website "Le360 Sport", Wydad have decided to sign the player, who won over the technical staff during his trial at the club's training camp in Agadir.

An official source says Olegbadi earned the trust of the technical staff led by Portuguese coach Paulo Sergio Brito. Brito and his assistants assessed the player's technical and physical qualities before giving management the green light to complete the deal.

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The same source confirmed that the club's management have agreed a five-year contract with the Beninese player.

Wydad will now complete the administrative side of the deal, ready to officially announce the signing as a summer transfer window surprise.

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