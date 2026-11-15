Share Follow GOAL on Google

The night Unai Simon was crowned with the Yashin Trophy for the world's best goalkeeper was not merely a moment of celebration for an exceptional individual achievement, but was more like a journey into the past, during which the Spanish goalkeeper recalled the details of the road that led him to the summit, the people who left their mark on his life, and the small village whose kindness to him he never forgot, despite reaching one of the highest degrees of footballing glory.

Advertisement

When Simón collected the award from the legendary Peter Schmeichel, to applause from those gathered at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, he did not use the moment to talk about his brilliance, his achievements, or his place among the great goalkeepers. He chose instead to make others the heroes of his story, recalling the names and faces that shaped his character before football made him one of the world's best goalkeepers.

That speech painted a clear picture of the man: a player who shuns the spotlight, who treats stardom as nothing to chase, and who ties true success to the people around him and the values he carries however high he climbs.

He began by thanking his parents and his brother, and singled out his partner with a moving tribute, calling her an "oasis of calm" in his life. His childhood friends from his home town got a mention too, friends he stays close to in a way that reflects the Basque idea of "la cuadrilla", a group of lifelong companions bound by ties that go beyond ordinary friendship.

Simón and his friends share a private WhatsApp group, and he makes a point of taking them on his summer holidays, trying to hold on to a normal life away from the noise of football and the fame of the stadiums, according to "BBC Sport".

Advertisement Advertisement

Gratitude went their way too. He noted that they constantly remind him how many of those who attend such occasions enjoy privileges not available to everyone, a nudge not to lose touch with reality however big the successes grow.

Related Topics

Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG Watch

His thanks did not stop at family and friends. He also thanked his coaches and his team-mates, before recalling a man who was not present at the ceremony but who remained present in his heart: Koldo Aguirre, his coach at the Athletic Bilbao academy, who died in 2021.

Aguirre was one of the biggest influences on Simón's development. He spent 13 years working with the young talents at the Basque club, and his interest went beyond developing their footballing ability. He wanted them to keep their family ties strong and continue their education alongside playing.

Advertisement

Simón has said in earlier remarks that Aguirre changed his view of the game. The coach made him realise a person's value does not stop at what he achieves on the pitch, but extends to the legacy he leaves behind after his career ends, and how others remember him as a good man and a good team-mate.

Iríbar: the goalkeeper from whom he inherited the colour black

Among the names Simón made sure to mention was José Ángel Iríbar, the goalkeeping legend of Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish national team, now 83 and still an ambassador for the club.

Advertisement

Iríbar holds the record for the most appearances in an Athletic Bilbao shirt with 614 matches, and became one of the club's historic symbols.

The old master used to wear black in tribute to the Soviet legend Lev Yashin, nicknamed "the Black Spider". Simón has kept the tradition alive, wearing the same colour out of respect for the man who guarded the Basque side's goal before him.

Advertisement

This was never just a choice of colour. It expressed Simón's bond with the club's history and traditions, and his awareness that what he achieves today rests on a legacy built by others before him.

Much of his character he puts down to his parents, who instilled in him from a young age respect for others, a commitment to hard work, and an attachment to close human relationships. He found an extension of those values inside Athletic Bilbao.

Advertisement

From a small village to the summit of world football

The journey to the top was neither easy nor mapped out in advance. Born in Vitoria in 1997, Simón grew up in the village of Murguía before joining the Athletic Bilbao academy in 2011, aged 14.

In 2018 he found himself facing an opportunity he had not expected so soon, after Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Chelsea and left the goalkeeping position open to new competition.

Advertisement

Simón was still a young goalkeeper working his way up through the second team at the time, having played with Basconia and Bilbao Athletic. He was out on loan at Elche, far from the first team's calculations.

Then a run of unexpected twists changed the course of his life. Second-choice goalkeeper Iago Herrerín picked up an injury, while Alejandro Remiro refused to renew his contract, and the club recalled Simón just 20 days after loaning him out.

Advertisement

Many reckoned his return would be a temporary fix to plug the gap. The young goalkeeper seized the chance instead, and gradually established himself until he became the first choice between the posts.

Just one year later he lifted the European Under-21 Championship with Spain under Luis de la Fuente, a milestone that boosted his confidence and his standing among the rising talents in Spanish football.

Advertisement

Persistent doubts and a performance that demands recognition

Over the following years Simón improved strikingly, above all in his ability to use his feet and help build attacks, one of the essential traits that suited him to the Spanish national team's style.

Luis Enrique was among the coaches who gave him trust and patience once he spotted the potential in that department. Simón himself puts the improvement down to constant work and careful analysis of performance and training, alongside the courage needed to make decisions under pressure.

Advertisement

Even so, the debate over his right to guard Spain's goal never stopped. He drew plenty of criticism, and his place remained up for discussion given the quality of the alternatives, chiefly Arsenal's David Raya and Joan García.

At one point de la Fuente noted that Simón had been treated harshly for a long time. The coach kept faith anyway, handing him responsibility until he became one of the national team's essential pillars.

Advertisement

During Spain's World Cup triumph, Simón was one of the team's standout figures. He conceded the fewest goals and claimed the Golden Glove.

His net was breached only once in the whole tournament. He kept seven clean sheets, and his longest run without conceding stretched to around 650 minutes, breaking the previous record of 517 minutes held by the Italian goalkeeper Walter Zenga at the 1990 edition.

Advertisement

For all those exceptional numbers, Simón handled his achievement with striking modesty. He played down the difficulty of his task, joking: "If my gloves could talk, they would say they did not work as hard as the gloves of the other goalkeepers."

What sets Simón apart goes beyond saves and clean sheets. His team-mates trust him completely, and he can take part in building the play, an important element in Spain's philosophy.

Advertisement

From the Zamora Trophy to the throne of the world's goalkeepers

The Yashin Trophy crowned a career of relentless work. Simón had already stacked up honours at club and national-team level, from his appearances in the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship to his brilliance with Athletic Bilbao.

In the 2023-2024 season he won the Zamora Trophy, awarded to the goalkeeper with the lowest average of goals conceded in the Spanish league, becoming the first Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper to win it since Iríbar in 1970.

Advertisement

The Ballon d'Or voting told its own story. Simón claimed 351 points, 128 clear of runner-up David Raya, with Thibaut Courtois in third.

He had come close two years earlier, finishing second behind Argentina's Emiliano Martínez on 213 points, before his presence on the list of candidates faded over the past year.

Advertisement

So the goalkeeper once surrounded by question marks became the clear front-runner in the race, proof that brilliance does not always need a showy personality or a loud media presence.

A decision that changed his life and giving up the noise of social media

Off the pitch, Simón prefers to stay out of the spotlight. He describes himself as shy with strangers, while his friends and neighbours insist his personality changes completely in the company of those close to him.

Advertisement

One big call shaped that: he gave up his social media accounts after discovering that following what was written about him hit his state of mind directly.

Negative comments left him deeply frustrated, while the praise sent him into an exaggerated euphoria. So he walked away from that world and focused on his life and his work on the pitch.

Advertisement

The most important step came in 2024, when he renewed his contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2029 with no release clause, a clear message about his bond with the club and his desire to fulfil his ambition in the Basque side's shirt.

Simón was not chasing a move to a bigger club or an opportunity that would guarantee him regular Champions League football. He chose to stay in the place that made him, and said plainly: "I owe everything I have in my life to Athletic club."

Advertisement

That decision carries added weight given Athletic Bilbao's policy of fielding only Basque players, which makes the fight for European titles and individual awards tougher than at clubs with the money and the wider pool to pick from.

Even then, Simón became the first Spanish goalkeeper crowned with the Yashin Trophy, a historic feat achieved without giving up his identity or drifting from his roots.

Advertisement

The boy who did not forget his village

Perhaps the most moving detail of the whole story lies in his childhood in Murguía, a village with no drinking water, where he often had to help his grandparents fill vessels from the water tank.

He moved into a completely different world, yet never cut the tie to his home town. On a recent visit he turned up in the car he has driven for eight years, gathered the village children around him and played football, as if he were a child among them once more.

Advertisement

That image sums up the man: a player who reached the summit of world football, but who never treated success as a reason to abandon his old life or the people who were there at the start.

On the night of his crowning, the award meant more to him than recognition of technical superiority over the rest. It was a chance to repay everyone who helped him reach this point.

Advertisement

From his late coach Koldo Aguirre to the club legend Iríbar, through his parents, his friends and his team-mates, Simón was determined to stress that the achievement was no solo journey.

Maybe that is exactly why Unai Simón deserves it: not only because he made the saves, broke the records and kept his sheets clean, but because he never let stardom change his view of himself or of others.

Advertisement

So do you still reckon the boy who tore his trousers every time he threw himself onto the dirt and asphalt pitches, much to his mother's displeasure, does not deserve to become the best goalkeeper in the world?